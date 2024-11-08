New Stretchy Wool Alpine Slipper from Stegmann for Holiday Gift Giving

Stegmann's unisex wool slippers are made from soft, stretchy, merino wool felt. The latex-dipped outsole ensures secure footing on any surface. Proudly made in Stegmann's Tirol factory, these slippers combine durability, style, and comfort. In addition to the Alpine Comfort Slippers, Stegmann recently unveiled two new leather clog designs, two new leather boot designs, and expanded color options in existing leather mule and skimmer shoes, all ready for an elevated and comfortable fall.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the leaves turn and the temperatures drop, footwear brand Stegmann released its gift-ready and comfortable unisex Alpine Comfort Slippers. Designed with innovative materials and thoughtful features, these slippers are a combination of style and comfort, making them a must-have for the season and a perfect gift for the holidays.

“Unlike traditional slippers, these slip-ons are crafted with a stretchy wool blend and a flexible cork and latex insole that allows for natural movement but still provides that gentle arch and foot support our customers trust us to deliver,” says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs.

The sleek and flexible design accommodates both narrow and wide feet. Though comfortable, the slippers are also durable. The Alpine Comfort Slippers are made from water-resistant, breathable, and durable wool, designed to withstand daily wear while maintaining their shape and support. The sturdy yet flexible sole provides excellent traction, making these slippers perfect for both indoor and outdoor adventures.

A Thoughtful Gift for the Holidays

The Alpine Comfort Slipper is going to join Stegmann’s wool clogs as popular holiday gifts. The Eco Clog and Original 108 Clogs are consistent crowd pleasers for anyone on the gift list. They combine comfort, style, and health benefits, making them a thoughtful choice for loved ones looking to elevate their at-home experience.

More Leather Shoes for the Fall

In addition to the Alpine Comfort Slippers, Stegmann recently unveiled two new leather clog designs, two new leather boot designs, and expanded color options in existing leather mule and skimmer shoes, all ready for an elevated and comfortable fall.

Each shoe features 130-years of tried and true comfort features you expect from the brand’s shoes. Roomy toe boxes, ultra cushioned soles, life changing arch support, and that podiatrist recommended cork and latex sole are all inside these new leather shoe styles. The soft wool lining and gorgeous create elevated styles that still feel like slippers.

More about Stegmann

Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt comfort footwear since 1888. Famous for its iconic styling, seamless wool upper and contoured comfort sole, this timeless heritage brand is experiencing a resurgence in the US with fresh styles and finishes to bring sophisticated comfort to new admirers and loyal fans. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com.

