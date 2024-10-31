FAA Awards $17 Million for Fire Alarm and Fire Sprinkler Systems at HNL

Posted on Oct 30, 2024 in Main

HONOLULU – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded two grants totaling $17 million to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) to upgrade the fire safety systems at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

The first grant of $7.3 million will be used to replace the fire alarm system at the International Arrivals Building in Terminal 2. The work will include replacement of the fire alarm control panels, upgrading the central fire alarm annunciator display system that provides real-time information about the status of fire detection in the building, as well as replacing and adding fire alarm devices.

A second grant of $9.7 million will fund upgrades to the fire sprinkler system in Terminal 2, including the installation of new fire sprinkler mains, removing of the existing deluge system, integration of the fire sprinkler system to the fire alarm system and modification or replacement of switches and wiring to seamlessly operate the system. HDOT anticipates putting the two projects out to bid in Spring 2025.

The two grants, which are funded through the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, are among the latest awards by the FAA to improve runways, air traffic control towers and back-of-house infrastructure at airports nationwide.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Biden Administration, the FAA and our congressional delegation, as we continue to invest in upgrades to our fire detection and suppression systems at airports statewide,” said Hawai‘i Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen.

HDOT is also undertaking fire safety system improvements at the Kahului Airport, Hilo International Airport and Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keāhole.

###