Governor Abbott Lauds Texas’ Manufacturing Industry In Corrigan

TEXAS, October 30 - October 30, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the grand opening of the new Corrigan OSB, LLC (“Oriented Strand Board”) facility and lauded Texas’ robust manufacturing industry at the opening ceremony in Corrigan.



“We are proud that Texas is home to a booming manufacturing sector,” said Governor Abbott. “Corrigan OSB’s expanded manufacturing facility will be the largest OSB facility in all of North America. It will provide needed, high-quality building materials to Texas’ growing economy. Thanks to our strong manufacturing sector, ‘Made in Texas’ has never been a bigger brand. This $211 million expansion of this facility is an important investment in the future of Corrigan and an important piece in the economy of a bigger, better Texas.”



Following a tour of the new facility, Governor Abbott touted the booming Texas economy while addressing a crowd of more than 200 entrepreneurs and workers, pointing to the state’s Best Business Climate ranking and reasonable regulations as primary factors for Fortune 500 companies flocking to the state and CEOs continuing to rank Texas as the Best State for Business for 20 years in a row. The Governor also praised Texas' young, diverse, growing, and highly skilled workforce as a major draw for employers from across the world to continue to do business in Texas.



The Governor was joined at the opening ceremony by RoyOMartin Chairman & CEO Roy Martin, Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, Polk County Commissioner Milt Purvis, Polk County Constable Ray Myers, City of Corrigan Mayor Johnna Gibson, and other business leaders and local officials.



In 2021, Governor Abbott awarded Corrigan OSB, LLC a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $278,000, which included a $3,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.



Learn more about Corrigan OSB, LLC.

