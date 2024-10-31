Empowering Youth in Region 9: Introducing Our New Youth Preparedness Toolkit

Preparedness starts with knowledge, and there’s no better time to start building that knowledge than in youth. FEMA Region 9 is excited to launch our Youth Preparedness Toolkit, a resource designed to engage young people across elementary, junior high, and high school levels in understanding and practicing emergency readiness.

Our Toolkit uses a Learn-Practice-Share model that connects age-appropriate activities with Region 9's most significant hazards—like earthquakes, wildfires, and floods—and empowers young people to take meaningful preparedness actions. Whether through games, community projects, or leadership roles, each activity encourages youth to develop safety skills, think creatively, and gain confidence in their ability to respond to emergencies.

Activities by Age Group:

Elementary Students can dive into fun, hands-on projects like creating personalized emergency kits with the Prepare with Pedro and Rocket’s Emergency Preparedness programs, introducing them to safety basics.

can dive into fun, hands-on projects like creating personalized emergency kits with the Prepare with Pedro and Rocket’s Emergency Preparedness programs, introducing them to safety basics. Junior High Students take a step further, engaging in community-focused activities such as Teen CERT, creating Family Communication Plans, and even preparing emergency kits for pets.

take a step further, engaging in community-focused activities such as Teen CERT, creating Family Communication Plans, and even preparing emergency kits for pets. High School Students are encouraged to take on leadership through the Youth Preparedness Council, leading social media campaigns, and organizing school-based preparedness clubs.

For youth leaders, our Resource Hub offers a range of tools on school safety, inclusion, and emergency planning, making it easier to lead preparedness initiatives and foster a community of safety-conscious youth.

Our Toolkit isn’t just about responding to disasters; it’s about building resilience and inspiring young leaders to take safety into their own hands. Ready to get started? Visit our website to explore the toolkit and bring preparedness to life in your community!