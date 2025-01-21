Xiber Launches 10GB Managed Internet Access Standard For Multi-Family And Commercial Properties

Revolutionizing High-Speed Internet with XGS-PON Technology for Bulk Service Communities.

As we expand across the Midwest, our goal remains clear: to provide premium internet services at affordable prices.” — Stephen Hon

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xiber, a leading Midwest internet service provider, has standardized XGS-PON (10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network) technology for all new multi-family and commercial multi-tenant projects. This strategic move solidifies Xiber’s commitment to providing advanced internet solutions at competitive prices.“In today’s digital landscape, speed and reliability are non-negotiable,” said Stephen Hon, President and CTO at Xiber. “By adopting XGS-PON as our standard, we’re ensuring that every property and business we serve benefits from a future-proof network with unparalleled capabilities.”While many providers acknowledge the benefits of XGS-PON, Xiber’s proactive approach involves meticulous network planning to avoid over-subscription. This ensures consistent high-speed connectivity, with symmetrical bandwidth up to 10Gbps—ideal for seamless work, streaming, and communication.XGS-PON represents the next generation in broadband technology, surpassing GPON networks in speed, reliability, and scalability. Its importance stands out as particularly evident in multi-family and multi-tenant commercial environments, where the demand for uninterrupted, high-bandwidth connections continues to rise.A recent National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) survey found that 86% of respondents consider high-speed internet either very important or essential for their properties.“As we expand across the Midwest, our goal remains clear: to provide premium internet services at affordable prices,” added Hon. “Our new standard equips customers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world.”Visit the following link for additional details about Xiber’s internet services and the implementation of XGS-PON technology ABOUT XIBER:Xiber, based in Indianapolis, IN, is a fast-growing internet service provider specializing in fixed wireless and fiber-optic solutions for multi-family and commercial properties. Partnering with property owners, Xiber delivers tailored, value-driven connectivity solutions, prioritizing superior customer experiences for end-users

