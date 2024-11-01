Mulled Wine Season Returns at Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.

PORTLAND, CT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the crisp air settles over Connecticut, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved mulled wines for the season, available now through the winter months. Popular for their warm, spiced flavors, these mulled wines bring an inviting twist to classic winery favorites, offering a comforting way to enjoy the cooler season.Guests can choose between two seasonal favorites : the richly spiced Warm Mulled Red and the sweet, aromatic Spiced Bad Apple Cider. Blending robust wines and fresh cider with seasonal spices like cinnamon and clove, each sip delivers a cozy taste of fall and winter. Arrigoni’s mulled wines are a perfect addition to gatherings, whether for a relaxing weekend by the fire or as a festive treat for holiday celebrations like Thanksgiving and Christmas.For those who want to enjoy Arrigoni’s mulled wine at home, the winery offers Mulled Wine Kits, available in the gift shop. These kits make it easy to recreate the mulled experience in any kitchen, making them a thoughtful gift or addition to holiday gatherings.Open every weekend, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. offers a warm, welcoming setting to enjoy live music , tastings, and other special events. Whether stopping by for a weekend tasting or stocking up on festive gifts, Arrigoni provides an authentic New England winery experience that celebrates the best of the season.Visit their website, www.arrigoniwinery.com , to explore upcoming events and learn more about their diverse selection of wines, ciders, and tasting experiences.ABOUT:Arrigoni Winery in Portland, Connecticut is a must-visit destination for wine and cider lovers. Known for producing some of the best wines and ciders in the state, the winery offers a variety of tastings for guests to enjoy. The beautiful grounds provide the perfect setting to savor a glass of wine or cider while taking in the picturesque views. Guests can also choose from an ever-changing selection of local CT craft beers. The winery's rustic wine tasting room, covered outdoor pavilion, and vinyard-side patio ensure a comfortable and relaxed experience, regardless of the weather or season. Come discover the fun at one of Connecticut's most popular wineries and cider companies at Arrigoni Winery. For more information, please visit www.arrigoniwinery.com

