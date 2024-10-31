Space2Sea Invites Students Worldwide to Join 'Epic Conversations with Legends' Live from Antarctica’s Drake Passage

register today for a historic webinar live from the Drake Passage FUTURE of SPACE QR code to register for the Epic Conversations Live Webinar

Join William Shatner, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Scott Kelly, José Hernández, and Céline Cousteau in a Historic Webinar Streaming Live on December 20, 2024

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUTURE of SPACE invites students and adults worldwide to a historic event, "Epic Conversations with Legends", a live webinar streaming directly from the legendary and perilous waters of the Drake Passage. This live-streamed webinar will feature intimate discussions with distinguished figures in Space Exploration, Science, and Ocean Advocacy, providing educational opportunities for students and children around the world. Selected questions from participants will be addressed during the event, and students whose questions are chosen will receive a personalized digital badge acknowledging their participation

“This Voyage isn’t just about travel,” says Daniel Fox, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of FUTURE of SPACE. “It’s about envisioning a future where Earth and Space are interconnected, and humanity collaborates to solve our greatest challenges. It’s an invitation to experience the future of Space and Earth in one epic journey.”

Recently named the 2024’s best expedition ship by readers of Condé Nast Traveler, the Seabourn Venture is the setting for the webinar and Space2Sea Antarctica Voyage of Legends, an event designed to foster dialogue on how new frontiers, like Space, can inspire solutions to Earth’s most pressing issues. This captivating journey will take place from December 19-29, 2024, bringing together global icons in Space Exploration, Science, Communications, and Arts in the heart of Antarctica.

WEBINAR GUESTS

• William Shatner – The iconic actor and real-life Space Explorer, best known as Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, will share reflections on his transformative experience seeing Earth from Space.

• Neil deGrasse Tyson – Astrophysicist and celebrated science communicator, Tyson will discuss the wonders of the Cosmos and field questions from the audience on the importance of Space science for Earth.

• Scott Kelly – NASA Astronaut with a record-breaking year-long mission in space, Kelly will offer insights on the profound impact of seeing Earth from afar and how Space exploration redefines our view of planetary stewardship.

• José Hernández – From farmworker to NASA Astronaut, Hernández will share his inspiring journey and reflect on the value of perseverance and the limitless possibilities of human potential.

• Céline Cousteau – Ocean Conservationist and documentary filmmaker, Cousteau will emphasize the critical importance of preserving Earth’s fragile ecosystems, particularly in regions like Antarctica.

Moderated By: Janet Ivey, CEO and creator of Janet’s Planet, will lead this engaging discussion, weaving in questions submitted by students worldwide.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM UTC-3 (7:00 AM PST / 10:00 AM EST / 2:00 PM GMT / 7:30 PM IST)

Location: Online & live from the Drake Passage, Antarctica

How to Register and Submit Questions: Visit https://www.space2sea.io/webinar/

The webinar link will be sent out during the week of December 9 to the registered audience.

Submission Deadline: Please submit questions by Friday, November 29, 2024.

About Space2Sea

Space2Sea is a visionary event series by FUTURE of SPACE, curated to spark dialogues on how insights gained from Space Exploration can be applied to solving critical challenges on Earth. Through exclusive experiences set in iconic locations, Space2Sea fosters meaningful connections among Scientists, Astronauts, Environmental Advocates, and thought leaders to inspire solutions for a sustainable future. Sailing aboard the acclaimed Seabourn Venture, Space2Sea’s Antarctica Voyage of Legends promises an unforgettable blend of luxury, adventure, and intellectual engagement. For more information and to book your suite, visit www.space2sea.io or contact us at S2S2024@space2sea.io.

About Daniel Fox

Daniel Fox, a renowned explorer, photographer, and author of Feel the Wild, is the Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of FUTURE of SPACE. As a dedicated advocate for both Space Exploration and Environmental Sustainability, Fox has ventured to some of the most remote corners of our planet, capturing the intersection of wilderness and human resilience. In addition to his work with FUTURE of SPACE, Fox hosts a popular podcast featuring interviews with leaders, investors, innovators, educators, and government figures, positioning himself as a leading storyteller in the evolving narrative of humanity’s cosmic future. For more information, visit www.danielfox.co

About FUTURE of SPACE (FoS)

Founded by Daniel Fox and Tristan Tanovan-Fox, FUTURE of SPACE unites global leaders to reimagine the future of Space Exploration and Earth Sustainability. Through groundbreaking initiatives like the Space2Sea Antarctica Voyage of Legends, FoS challenges traditional paradigms, inviting thought leaders and innovators to explore the connections between Space and our planet’s ecosystems. FoS’s mission is to inspire and inform, highlighting how discoveries beyond Earth can transform life on our planet. It's ethos: Embracing New Frontiers. Celebrate the Human Experience. Elevate the Conversation. For more information, visit www.futureofspace.io

