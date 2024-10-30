FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Approved for Tennessee

With affordable housing in short supply, FEMA has approved temporary housing for 18 months for homeowners and renters who had major or significant structural damage after Tropical Storm Helene’s floodwaters swept across Eastern Tennessee Sept. 26-30.

Direct Temporary Housing Assistance is approved for Helene survivors until April 2, 2026, and includes Direct Lease, Multifamily Lease and Repair, and Transportable Temporary Housing Units.

For Direct Lease, FEMA leases existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for use as temporary housing. Under Multifamily Lease and Repair, the agency funds the repair or improvement of existing, vacant multi-family rental properties that eligible applicants can use for temporary housing.

Knowing that housing solutions are not one-size-fits-all and each survivor has a unique set of needs, FEMA will contact homeowners to determine if they would like a Transportable Temporary Housing Unit. These are furnished one-, two- or three-bedroom units provided at no cost to eligible survivors. If necessary, these units can be modified or improved to be compliant with the guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act, providing accessibility for individuals with disabilities or access and functional needs.

TEMA’s assessment of homes, barns, sheds and other structures estimates nearly $20.37 million in damage was caused by the record flooding from Helene. The assessment identified 114 affected structures including 48 that were destroyed, 51 with major damage and 12 with minor damage. Two other structures also sustained some damage.

Between 346 and 414 applicants may be eligible for FEMA direct housing, the state’s preliminary estimates show.

Survivors whose primary residence is in one of six counties – Carter, Cocke, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi or Washington – must first apply for FEMA Individual Assistance before the Monday, Dec. 2, deadline to be eligible for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. Assessments are ongoing for Hamblen and Hawkins counties.

To apply, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time. Operators speak most languages; if you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. You may also visit a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

To watch an accessible video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).