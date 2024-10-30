Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story Enchants Readers with an American Fairy Tale Adventure

Todd Bernacil - Author Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story by Todd Bernacil

An Uplifting Fantasy That Captures the Hearts of Families Everywhere

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing is proud to feature Into the Magic Cornfield : A Heather Hazelkind Story, a children’s fantasy novel by Todd Bernacil. This captivating tale invites readers on an unforgettable journey into a magical cornfield where an elementary school teacher faces an epic battle of good versus evil.In Into the Magic Cornfield, Heather Hazelkind stumbles upon a hidden, magical world while on a fieldtrip with her first-grade students at a local farm in rural Nebraska. The cornfield is home to fantastical creatures and wondrous landscapes, but it is also under the sinister rule of a menacing scarecrow. Heather must decide whether to take the easy way out and return to her normal life or stay and fight to free the cornfield from the scarecrow’s grasp. Full of heart, adventure, and lessons of redemption, love, and sacrifice, this novel is crafted to be a wholesome and family-friendly experience. Children and parents alike will laugh, cheer, and ponder deep questions together as they explore the cornfield’s magic.Todd Bernacil, born in Livermore, California, has long been fascinated by fairy tales and fantasy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from California Polytechnic State University and a master’s degree in Forensic DNA and Serology from the University of Florida. Although he works in the chemical industry, Bernacil’s passion for storytelling has been a lifelong pursuit.His childhood love for classic tales like Alice in Wonderland, Wizard of Oz, and stories of the Brothers Grimm continue to influence his work. Even as a child, Bernacil showed his creative spark by participating in a local library contest in fourth grade for a short adventure book and later, winning a high school contest for a Shakespearean-style romance featuring the Ugly Duckling. His early experiences with writing have clearly shaped his ability to create immersive worlds like the one in Into the Magic Cornfield. Bernacil’s storytelling continues in the sequel Return to the Magic Cornfield : A Love so Forever, where the magic deepens and Heather Hazelkind’s journey takes new twists.Explaining his motivation for writing Into the Magic Cornfield, Bernacil says, "I’ve always loved fairy tales, but after reading the Brothers Grimm, I wanted to step away from the typical European settings and create something that felt fresh—an American fairy tale. What started as a simple children’s story soon evolved into a narrative with lessons that reach people of all ages. I’m incredibly grateful to have written this book and hope it finds its way into the hearts of families around the world."At its core, Into the Magic Cornfield conveys the message that "The best is forever inside you.Spread the love, and the world will pay you back in kind." It’s a story about finding inner strength, making sacrifices for the greater good, and showing love to others, all while embracing the magic that lies within.For more information about Into the Magic Cornfield and Todd Bernacil’s work, visit www.magiccornfield.com

Todd Bernacil on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

