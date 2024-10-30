Recent Highlights!

Posted on Oct 30, 2024 in Main

Makana McClellan

Congratulations to our very own Director of Communications for the Office of the Governor, Makana McClellan, on receiving the prestigious Kilohana Award at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s convention. Her unwavering leadership and dedication during the Maui Wildfires have been nothing short of extraordinary. As a Native Hawaiian leader in government, Makana continues to pave the way for future generations, showcasing the vital role of Native Hawaiian voices in shaping policies and responding to crises. Her work exemplifies the importance of having strong, compassionate leaders in positions of influence.

To read more about the convention, visit https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/2024-native-hawaiian-convention-hi-island/

Bryan Silver

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education named Bryan Silver, one of Kalani High School’s science and Career and Technical Education teachers, as the 2025 Hawai‘i State Teacher of the Year. The award is presented annually to a classroom teacher selected from more than 13,000 HIDOE educators. Silver was among 16 Complex Area Teachers of the Year and the Charter School Teacher of the Year recognized in October.

Silver has been a teacher for 24 years, and created the Engineering CTE course at Kalani High School from which many of his students have earned scholarships and pursued STEM careers. Congratulations, Bryan!