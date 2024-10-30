Talonvest Capital Negotiates $18M Full Capital Stack for Nashville Development

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with its client Wedgewood Avenue are pleased to announce the successful closing of a joint venture equity investment along with construction financing for a best in class, institutional quality self-storage development located at 304 Oldham Street in Nashville, TN. Upon completion, the class A development will include 90,032 NRSF within a 3-story facility benefiting from exceptional visibility from major roadways, which average 250,000 vehicles per day, including Interstate-24, Ellington Parkway, and Spring Street.

Beau Fowler, Managing Principal at Wedgewood Avenue, commented, "As a first-time client of Talonvest, I was incredibly impressed by their ability to think strategically and advise on the best structure for both the debt and equity components of our development. Talonvest provided valuable insights that helped us optimize our capital stack to maximize returns while mitigating risk." The Talonvest team members responsible for this transaction included Jim Davies, Kim Bishop, Tom Sherlock, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge capital programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.





