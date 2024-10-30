30th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 1

TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 12 p.m. Friday, November 1, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Barber County.The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.

Public access



The meeting will be streamed on the Kansas Judicial Branch YouTube channel:

http://www.youtube.com/@kansasjudicialbranch4804.



To comment

Call 1-845-361-8917

Enter Conference Code 3872788

Press #

a resident of Barber County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.