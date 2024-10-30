PatientQ to Revolutionize Urgent Care with New Check-In and Wait Time Technology App

Patient Waitlist Software Introducing PatientQ Primary Health Partners with PatientQ WebMarkets Companies

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebMarkets , a leading digital marketing and advertising agency and webmarkets.ai , its AI software division, has launched PatientQ.ai , a cutting-edge AI SaaS product specializing in patient check-in and wait time management solutions. Together, they have curated a groundbreaking initiative for Primary Health Medical Group, Idaho’s largest urgent care provider.This collaboration marks the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley, introducing an innovative system that will streamline patient experience and operational efficiency throughout all of Primary Health’s network of urgent care facilities. Patients will now benefit from real-time updates on check-in procedures and expected wait times, allowing them to better manage their schedules and receive care more conveniently.Primary Health Medical Group, a trusted healthcare provider in the region, is known for its commitment to quality and accessibility. By adopting this pioneering technology, they will further enhance their ability to serve patients quickly and efficiently, reinforcing their position as a leader in urgent care services.“We are thrilled to collaborate with PatientQ and Primary Health on this revolutionary project,” said Kris Lloyd, CEO of WebMarkets. “Our goal is to not only improve the patient experience but also provide actionable insights for urgent care facilities to optimize their operations. This partnership represents a significant advancement for healthcare, specifically within the urgent care specialty. We envision PatientQ will assist all healthcare specialties within the near future.”With this innovative system now in place, patients seeking urgent care through Primary Health can check in via mobile devices, monitor patients waiting in line, and receive notifications when it’s their turn. By leveraging AI, the solution is designed to reduce in-office congestion and enhance patient satisfaction.Not only is the PatientQ patient waitlist software a benefit to patients, but it provides added value for providers by evenly distributing patient load scheduling with the goals of increasing clinic efficiency and lowering provider burnout rates.PatientQ’s sophisticated platform integrates seamlessly with Primary Health’s current infrastructure, ensuring a smooth and efficient rollout. The system has already seen success in other healthcare markets, and the team anticipates similar results outside of the Treasure Valley.“We are proud to partner with Primary Health Medical Group to introduce our advanced check-in and wait time technology, PatientQ,” said Kris Lloyd. “Together, we are making a meaningful difference in how patients experience healthcare.”For more information about this collaboration and the technology, visit webmarketsonline.com/ai and PatientQ.ai.------About WebMarketsWebMarkets is a Boise-based digital marketing and advertising agency that specializes in providing innovative marketing solutions to businesses across various industries. For more information, visit webmarketsonline.com.About PatientQPatientQ is a SaaS company that provides real-time patient check-in and wait time management solutions for healthcare providers, aimed at enhancing patient experiences and improving operational efficiency. For more information, visit PatientQ.ai.

