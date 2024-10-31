Automotive Videos Made Simple (AVMS) announces new appointment and website launch

www.avmsimple.com launched and Chris Marchand announced as President of AVMS

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Videos Made Simple (AVMS) Launches Website and Welcomes Chris Marchand as PresidentAutomotive Videos Made Simple (AVMS) is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, AVMSimple.com, and the appointment of Chris Marchand as President. With over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to AVMS. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Chris has held senior executive positions at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and, since 2007, at Jaguar Land Rover North America (JLRNA), where he played a pivotal role in strengthening the Land Rover brand, building effective teams, and fostering strong dealer network relationships.AVMS offers a unique, video-based solution for dealerships, OEMs, and consumers, creating personalized, educational service videos that enhance transparency and foster trust between dealerships and consumers. Under Chris's leadership, AVMS will launch nationwide in the U.S. this fall, bringing their innovative, customer-focused approach to a broader market.Michael Smyth, Chairman of AVMS, commented: “We are thrilled to have someone of Chris’s caliber join our team. AVMS is uniquely positioned to help dealers grow their service revenue. Chris shares our vision that technicians should focus on what they do best, repairing vehicles, not producing videos. During our two-year pilot, we saw customer pay hours increase by nearly 12%, with our pilot store ranking among the top CSI stores in the country. With the right product and the right leader, we are poised for success.”Chris Marchand, President of AVMS, added: "Joining AVMS is an exciting new chapter for me. I'm thrilled to be part of a solution that provides real value to dealerships and builds genuine trust with consumers. AVMS is truly about improving the automotive experience, and I look forward to expanding our impact across the industry."For more information, please contact:Name: Nicholas DePaolaEmail: nickd@avmsimple.comPhone: 908-655-6184

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.