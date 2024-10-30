Submit Release
Supplemental briefing ordered in ICWA, resentencing cases

Ja.O. is a case under the federal Indian Child Welfare Act and complementary state statutory law. The issue is whether the duty of a child welfare agency to inquire of extended family members and others about a child’s potential Indian ancestry applies to children who are taken into custody under a protective custody warrant.

