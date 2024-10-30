Tech exec sues journalist for $25M for publishing his sealed arrest report

The executive, Maury Blackman, was not charged with a crime for the 2021 incident, and police sealed his arrest report from public view in 2022 — which, under California law, made it illegal to publish the report. The judge who signed the sealing order said it meant that Blackman’s arrest was legally “deemed not to have occurred.”

