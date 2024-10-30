Compelled arbitration loses again at 9th Circuit

(Subscription required) Live Nation Entertainment Inc. worked with a new ADR firm to handle mass claims, but a 9th Circuit panel rejected it, ruling the company had created a system that had too many advantages for itself and was rife with conflicts of interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.