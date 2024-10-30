Attorney General Bonta Issues Local Government Guidance for Tackling the Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis

Attorney General secures nearly $50 billion in nationwide opioid settlements and bankruptcies

California is expected to receive up to $4.2 billion in opioid abatement funds under these settlements

Provides local governments with guidance on effectively utilizing funds to combat the opioid and fentanyl crisis and support recovery initiatives

OAKLAND – Recognizing the impact of the opioid and fentanyl crisis to both public health and public safety, California Attorney General Bonta today issued guidance to provide local governments with suggestions for the permissible, effective, and strategic use of opioid settlement abatement funds. This guidance is aimed at helping local governments maximize impact, save lives, and strengthen public health infrastructures to tackle the opioid and fentanyl crisis.

“The opioid epidemic, fueled by prescription opioid painkillers and fentanyl, continues to devastate families, communities, and lives across this nation,” said Attorney General Bonta. “At the California Department of Justice, the pain felt by those impacted by this epidemic is our driving force in holding accountable those responsible for fueling this crisis, and we will not stop our fight for justice and relief. The funds from opioid settlements are designed to allow multi-faceted approaches for local governments to provide comprehensive prevention, treatment and recovery programs, and other resources to root out the opioid and fentanyl crisis. With a united front of local governments statewide, we can not only put an end to this epidemic, but also provide a pathway toward recovery and renewal. Together, we can heal. Together, we can turn the tide.”

Since the first wave of the opioid epidemic hit the United States in the 1990s, it has taken hundreds of thousands of lives, torn families apart, and eroded the social fabric of communities. Its toll has grown year after year. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that in 2022, the most recent year for which we have reliable data, more than 10,900 Californians died from overdose. Nearly 6,500 of those overdoses were due to fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful and addictive synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin. A small amount of fentanyl, just two milligrams, can result in overdose or death. Fentanyl can be found in different forms, including pills, powder, and liquid, and can be obtained legally, with a prescription, or illegally. Illicit fentanyl has been found in many drugs, including heroin, as well as laced into non-opioids such as methamphetamine, counterfeit pills, and cocaine. Fentanyl mixed with any drug, and in particular non-opioids, increases the likelihood of a fatal overdose. Illicit fentanyl is often packaged to look like prescription drugs, often by using the labeling of an illicit drug or pressing pills in specific colors in order to promote consumption among users.

In California in 2022, more than 7,000 people died due to opioid overdose, with almost 90% of those deaths involving fentanyl. According to the CDC, the nation has experienced the overdose epidemic in three interconnected waves: an increase in deaths from prescription opioid overdoses beginning in the 1990s, an increase in heroin deaths starting in 2010, and a more recent surge in deaths from other illicit opioids such as fentanyl.

To date, the Attorney General has secured nearly $50 billion in abatement funding through nationwide settlements and bankruptcies. California is expected to receive up to $4.2 billion in opioid abatement funds under these settlements, with the bulk of these funds going to our local governments.

These settlements have ensured a stream of opioid abatement funds for California’s cities and counties far into the future. By design, the settlements ensure that the vast majority of funds are used to abate the opioid crisis.

View the guidance here.