Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Results reflect branch-acquisition-related expenses, as well as provision expense resulting from a comprehensive loan portfolio review that significantly reduced nonperformers, as Pathfinder positions the Bank for organic growth in its Central New York markets

OSWEGO, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Pathfinder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“the Bank”) reported a third quarter 2024 net loss attributable to common shareholders of $4.6 million or $0.75 per share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $2.0 million or $0.32 per share in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.2 million or $0.35 per share in the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights and Key Developments

The net loss reflected $9.0 million in provision expense that primarily resulted from a comprehensive loan portfolio review that the Bank elected to undertake as part of its commitment to continuously improve its credit risk management approach. Following its conclusion, the Company recorded net charge offs of $8.7 million in the quarter and reduced nonperforming loans by 34.0% to $16.2 million at period end, or 1.8% of total loans. The allowance for credit losses on September 30, 2024 represented 1.87% and 106.8% of total and nonperforming loans, respectively.

Net interest income increased for the third consecutive quarter to $11.7 million, including the benefit of a catch-up interest payment of $887,000. Net interest income increased $2.3 million from $9.5 million in the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $1.7 million from $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded for the third consecutive quarter to 3.34%, including the benefit of 25 basis points from the catch-up interest payment. NIM increased 56 basis points from the linked quarter and 27 basis points from the year-ago period.

Non-interest income was $1.7 million, including a net death benefit of $175,000 on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), compared to $1.2 million in each of the linked and year-ago quarters.

Non-interest expense was $10.3 million, including $1.6 million in transaction-related expenses for the previously announced July 2024 closing of the East Syracuse branch acquisition, in addition to third quarter 2024 operating costs of approximately $462,000 associated with Pathfinder’s newest location. Non-interest expense was $7.9 million in the linked quarter and $7.7 million in the year-ago period.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $3.4 million, including the effect of transaction-related expenses, compared to $2.8 million in the linked quarter and $3.6 million in the year-ago period. Pre-tax, pre-provision net income, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding profitability without giving effect to income taxes and provision for credit losses.

Total deposits were $1.20 billion at period end, compared to $1.10 billion on June 30, 2024 and $1.13 billion on September 30, 2023. The Bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 77.1% on September 30, 2024.

Total loans were $921.7 million at period end, compared to $888.3 million on June 30, 2024 and $896.1 million on September 30, 2023.

“Pathfinder is well positioned for organic growth opportunities in our attractive Central New York markets, having closed the third quarter with significantly reduced levels of nonperformers, healthy reserves, strong capital ratios, and abundant liquidity,” said President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Dowd. “Having completed a thorough, top-to-bottom review of the loan portfolio at the end of September, we believe it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved. Going forward, we intend to take a more exacting loss-mitigation approach, and Pathfinder's ongoing underwriting and credit risk management processes can be expected to reflect the combined expertise of our entire management team and professional staff, including our recently appointed Chief Credit Officer Joseph Serbun and Chief Financial Officer Justin Bigham.”

Dowd added, “Our financial performance also reflects the positive impact of Pathfinder Bank’s in-market core deposit franchise and immediate contributions from our recent East Syracuse branch acquisition, including higher loan and deposit balances, lower funding costs, revenue growth, and NIM expansion. Looking ahead, as we end 2024 and begin the new year, we intend to tightly manage operating expenses and expect continued benefits from our core deposit franchise as a source of low-cost, relationship-based funding for commercial and retail loan growth in our local markets.”

East Syracuse Branch Acquisition

As previously announced, Pathfinder Bank completed the purchase of its East Syracuse branch on July 19, 2024, assuming $186.0 million in associated deposits and acquiring $30.6 million in assets including $29.9 million in loans. Acquired assets include a core deposit intangible (“CDI”) valued at $6.3 million, and the valuation of acquired loans resulted in an estimated discount of $1.8 million.

The addition of the East Syracuse branch significantly increased the Bank's customer base, which expanded the number of Pathfinder's relationships by approximately 25% and grew non-brokered deposits by 21.5%.

At acquisition, the average cost of deposits assumed with the branch acquisition was 1.99% (excluding the CDI) and as of September 30, 2024, the Bank retained approximately 97% of deposit balances. The Company utilized a portion of the low-cost liquidity provided by the transaction to pay down $74.4 million in borrowings and $106.0 million in high-cost brokered deposits during the third quarter of 2024.

Insurance Business Divestiture

On October 15, 2024, Pathfinder announced that it sold its interest in the FitzGibbons Agency, LLC, which contributed $28,000 to the Company’s net income and 24 basis points to its consolidated efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2024, to Marshall & Sterling Enterprises, Inc. Reflecting an active insurance brokerage market and the FitzGibbons Agency’s success since initiating its partnership with the Bank 13 years ago, Pathfinder will receive approximately $2.0 million from the sale, which closed on October 1, 2024, and the Company expects to recognize a portion of that amount as a net gain in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third quarter 2024 net interest income was $11.7 million, an increase of 23.8% from the second quarter of 2024. An increase in interest and dividend income of $2.2 million was primarily attributed to average yield increases of 67 basis points on loans including 39 basis points from an $887,000 catch-up interest payment associated with purchased loan pool positions, 97 basis points on fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits, and 45 basis points on all earning assets. The corresponding increase in loan interest income and federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits was $1.9 million and $371,000, respectively. A decrease in interest expense of $75,000 was attributed to reductions in brokered deposits and short-term borrowings expense associated with paydowns of brokered deposits and borrowings utilizing a portion of the low-cost liquidity provided by the Bank’s East Syracuse branch acquisition.

Net interest margin was 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.78% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase of 56 basis points was driven by improvements in earning asset yields and funding costs, as well as 25 basis points attributed to the catch-up interest payment received in the third quarter of 2024.

Third quarter 2024 net interest income was $11.7 million, an increase of 16.6% from the third quarter of 2023. An increase in interest and dividend income of $3.5 million was primarily attributed to average yield increases of 74 basis points on loans including 39 basis points from the catch-up interest payment, 67 basis points on taxable investment securities, 227 basis points on fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits, and 65 basis points on all earning assets. The corresponding increase in loan interest income, taxable investment securities, and federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits was $2.0 million, $1.2 million, and $426,000, respectively. Increased interest and dividend income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.9 million. This increase in interest expense was predominantly the result of higher interest rates and balances associated with borrowing and higher average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin was 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.07% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase of 27 basis points was driven by improvements in earning asset yields and lower average borrowings, partially offset by higher funding costs, as well as 25 basis points attributed to the catch-up interest payment received in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $496,000 or 41.0% from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $514,000 or 43.1% from the third quarter of 2023.

Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income growth included increases of $194,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI including the net death benefit of $175,000, $109,000 in debit card interchange fees, and $62,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, as well as a $33,000 decrease in loan servicing fees. Noninterest income growth from the linked quarter also reflected an increase of $204,000 in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities, as well as increases of $201,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $50,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest income growth for the third quarter of 2024 included increases of $278,000 in interchange fees, $196,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI including the net death benefit of $175,000 on BOLI, and $49,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, as well as a $20,000 decrease in loan servicing fees. Noninterest income growth from the year-ago quarter also reflected a $178,000 increase in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities, as well as increases of $101,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $49,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.

Prior to the October 1, 2024 sale of the Company’s insurance agency asset, it contributed $367,000 to noninterest income in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $260,000 and $310,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing $2.4 million and $2.6 million from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase was primarily due to $1.6 million in transaction-related expenses for the East Syracuse branch acquisition, in addition to third quarter 2024 operating costs of approximately $462,000 associated with operating Pathfinder Bank’s newest location.

Professional and other services expense was $1.8 million in the third quarter, increasing $1.1 million and $1.3 million from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase was primarily attributed to branch acquisition-related expenses.

Salaries and benefits were $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing $560,000 and $805,000 from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase was primarily due to $141,000 transaction-related bonuses to employees, $115,000 reduced salary cost deferrals (“ASC 310-20”) associated with reduced lending volumes, and $80,000 of ongoing personnel-related costs associated with operating the branch acquired early in the third quarter of 2024. The remaining increase was primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits costs associated with merit increases and wage inflation.

Building and occupancy was $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing $220,000 and $266,000 from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. These increases were due to ongoing facilities-related costs of approximately $322,000 associated with operating the branch acquired early in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by seasonal reductions in building and occupancy expense categories when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Prior to the October 1, 2024 sale of the Company’s insurance agency asset, it incurred $308,000 of noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $232,000 and $273,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.



For the third quarter of 2024, annualized noninterest expense represented 2.75% of average assets, including 8 basis points from insurance agency expense and 43 basis points from acquisition-related expenses. The efficiency ratio was 75.28%, including 24 basis points and 1,186 basis points attributed to the insurance business and acquisition-related expenses, respectively. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue. For the linked and year-ago quarters, annualized noninterest expense represented 2.19% and 2.20% of average assets, respectively. The efficiency ratio was 74.08% and 67.93% in the linked and year-ago periods.

Statement of Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s statement of financial condition reflects total assets of $1.48 billion, compared to $1.45 billion and $1.40 billion recorded on June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

The increase in assets during the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher total loan balances, including $29.9 million in primarily consumer, residential, and home equity loans acquired with the East Syracuse branch transaction in the third quarter of 2024.

Loans totaled $921.7 million on September 30, 2024, increasing 3.8% during the third quarter and 2.9% from one year prior. Consumer and residential loans totaled $388.7 million, increasing 7.6% during the third quarter and 4.8% from one year prior. Commercial loans totaled $534.5 million, increasing 1.4% during the third quarter and 1.7% from one year prior.

With respect to liabilities, deposits totaled $1.20 billion on September 30, 2024, increasing 8.6% during the third quarter and 6.1% from one year prior. The increase in deposits during the third quarter of 2024 reflects $186.0 million assumed with the East Syracuse branch acquisition, offset by a reduction of $106.0 million in brokered deposits utilizing lower-cost liquidity provided by the transaction, as well as seasonal fluctuations in municipal deposits. The Company also utilized liquidity provided by the transaction to reduce short-term borrowings, which totaled $60.3 million on September 30, 2024 as compared to $127.6 million on June 30, 2024 and $56.7 million on September 30, 2023.

Shareholders equity totaled $120.3 million on September 30, 2024, down $3.1 million or 2.5% in the third quarter and $6.5 million or 5.7% from one year prior. The decrease reflects lower retained earnings attributed primarily to the elevated third quarter 2024 provision expense’s impact on net income in the period, which more than offset a significant reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”). AOCL improved to $6.7 million on September 30, 2024, declining $2.1 million or 23.6% during the third quarter and $6.6 million or 49.7% from one year prior, reflecting a favorable change in the interest rate environment.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality metrics reflect the comprehensive loan portfolio review completed at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming loans were reduced by 34.0% in the third quarter of 2024 to $16.2 million or 1.75% of total loans on September 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans were $24.5 million or 2.76% of total loans on June 30, 2024 and $16.2 million or 1.80% of total loans on September 30, 2023.

Gross loan charge offs totaled $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, following completion of the portfolio review. Gross loan charge offs included $4.9 million for 13 nonperforming commercial loans, as well as $2.5 million for nonperforming positions primarily associated with secured solar purchased loan pools acquired in 2021.

Net charge offs (“NCOs”) after recoveries were $8.7 million or an annualized 1.29% of average loans in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $66,000 or 0.02% in the linked quarter and $3.8 million or 0.61% in the prior year period.

The $9.0 million provision for credit losses expense in the third quarter of 2024 primarily resulted from a replenishment of the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for commercial loan reserves and an adjustment to the lifetime loss estimate for solar purchased loan pool positions, which followed completion of the Company’s loan portfolio review. The Company believes it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved, with its ACL of $17.3 million on September 30, 2024 increasing by $382,000 from June 30, 2024 and $1.5 million from September 30, 2023. As a percentage of total loans, ACL represented 1.87% on September 30, 2024, 1.90% on June 30, 2024, and 1.76% on September 30, 2023.

Liquidity

The Company has diligently ensured a strong liquidity profile as of September 30, 2024 to meet its ongoing financial obligations. The Bank’s liquidity management, as evaluated by its cash reserves and operational cash flows from loan repayments and investment securities, remains robust and is effectively managed by the institution’s leadership.

The Bank’s analysis indicates that expected cash inflows from loans and investment securities are more than sufficient to meet all projected financial obligations. Total deposits increased to $1.20 billion on September 30, 2024 from $1.10 billion on June 30, 2024 and $1.13 billion on September 30, 2023. Core deposits increased to 77.45% of total deposits on September 30, 2024, from 67.98% on June 30, 2024 and 69.83% on September 30, 2023. This further underscores the success of the Bank’s strategic initiatives to enhance its core deposit franchise, including targeted marketing campaigns and customer engagement programs aimed at deepening banking relationships and enhancing deposit stability.

At the end of the current quarter, Pathfinder Bancorp had an available additional funding capacity of $105.2 million with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which complements its liquidity reserves. Moreover, the Bank maintains additional unused credit lines totaling $27.3 million, which provide a buffer for additional funding needs. These facilities, including access to the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, are part of a comprehensive liquidity strategy that ensures flexibility and readiness to respond to any funding requirements.

Cash Dividend Declared

On September 30, 2024, Pathfinder’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for holders of both voting common and non-voting common stock.

In addition, this dividend also extends to the notional shares of the Company’s warrants. Shareholders registered by October 18, 2024 will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled for disbursement on November 8, 2024. This distribution aligns with Pathfinder Bancorp’s philosophy of consistent and reliable delivery of shareholder value.

Evaluating the Company’s market performance, the closing stock price as of September 30, 2024 stood at $15.83 per share. This positions the dividend yield at an attractive 2.53%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) is the commercial bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank, which serves Central New York customers throughout Oswego, Syracuse and their neighboring communities. Strategically located branches averaging approximately $100 million in deposits per location, as well as diversified consumer, mortgage and commercial loan portfolios, reflect the state-chartered Bank’s commitment to in-market relationships and local customer service. The Company also offers investment services to individuals and businesses. At September 30, 2024, the Oswego-headquartered Company had assets of $1.48 billion, loans of $921.7 million, and deposits of $1.20 billion. More information is available at pathfinderbank.com and ir.pathfinderbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s and the Bank’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s and the Bank’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: risks related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company and the Bank operate; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; inflation; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial.







PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 18,923 $ 12,022 $ 13,565 $ 12,338 $ 12,822 Interest-earning deposits 16,401 19,797 15,658 36,394 11,652 Total cash and cash equivalents 35,324 31,819 29,223 48,732 24,474 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 271,977 274,977 279,012 258,716 206,848 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 161,385 166,271 172,648 179,286 185,589 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 3,872 3,793 3,342 3,206 3,013 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,401 8,702 7,031 8,748 5,824 Loans 921,660 888,263 891,531 897,207 896,123 Less: Allowance for credit losses 17,274 16,892 16,655 15,975 15,767 Loans receivable, net 904,386 871,371 874,876 881,232 880,356 Premises and equipment, net 18,989 18,878 18,332 18,441 18,491 Assets held-for-sale - 3,042 3,042 3,042 3,042 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,425 1,459 1,493 1,526 1,559 Finance lease right-of-use assets 16,873 4,004 4,038 4,073 4,108 Accrued interest receivable 6,806 7,076 7,170 7,286 6,594 Foreclosed real estate - 60 82 151 189 Intangible assets, net 6,217 76 80 85 88 Goodwill 5,752 4,536 4,536 4,536 4,536 Bank owned life insurance 24,560 24,967 24,799 24,641 24,479 Other assets 20,159 25,180 23,968 22,097 31,459 Total assets $ 1,483,126 $ 1,446,211 $ 1,453,672 $ 1,465,798 $ 1,400,649 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 986,103 $ 932,132 $ 969,692 $ 949,898 $ 953,143 Noninterest-bearing deposits 210,110 169,145 176,421 170,169 174,710 Total deposits 1,196,213 1,101,277 1,146,113 1,120,067 1,127,853 Short-term borrowings 60,315 127,577 91,577 125,680 56,698 Long-term borrowings 39,769 45,869 45,869 49,919 53,915 Subordinated debt 30,057 30,008 29,961 29,914 29,867 Accrued interest payable 236 2,092 1,963 2,245 1,731 Operating lease liabilities 1,621 1,652 1,682 1,711 1,739 Finance lease liabilities 16,829 4,359 4,370 4,381 4,391 Other liabilities 16,986 9,203 9,505 11,625 10,013 Total liabilities 1,362,026 1,322,037 1,331,040 1,345,542 1,286,207 Shareholders' equity: Voting common stock shares issued and outstanding 4,719,788 4,719,788 4,719,788 4,719,288 4,713,353 Voting common stock 47 47 47 47 47 Non-Voting common stock 14 14 14 14 14 Additional paid in capital 53,231 53,182 53,151 53,114 52,963 Retained earnings 73,670 78,936 77,558 76,060 74,282 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,716 ) (8,786 ) (8,862 ) (9,605 ) (13,356 ) Unearned ESOP shares - (45 ) (90 ) (135 ) (180 ) Total Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shareholders' equity 120,246 123,348 121,818 119,495 113,770 Noncontrolling interest 854 826 814 761 672 Total equity 121,100 124,174 122,632 120,256 114,442 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,483,126 $ 1,446,211 $ 1,453,672 $ 1,465,798 $ 1,400,649

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 39,182 $ 34,919 $ 14,425 $ 12,489 $ 12,268 $ 12,429 $ 12,470 Debt securities: Taxable 17,007 12,408 5,664 5,736 5,607 5,092 4,488 Tax-exempt 1,475 1,441 469 498 508 506 507 Dividends 456 341 149 178 129 232 140 Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits 711 226 492 121 98 69 66 Total interest and dividend income 58,831 49,335 21,199 19,022 18,610 18,328 17,671 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 22,670 15,885 7,633 7,626 7,411 7,380 6,223 Interest on short-term borrowings 3,476 1,624 1,136 1,226 1,114 1,064 674 Interest on long-term borrowings 597 619 202 201 194 231 222 Interest on subordinated debt 1,476 1,447 496 489 491 494 492 Total interest expense 28,219 19,575 9,467 9,542 9,210 9,169 7,611 Net interest income 30,612 29,760 11,732 9,480 9,400 9,159 10,060 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses: Loans 10,118 2,675 9,104 304 710 316 798 Held-to-maturity securities (90 ) (24 ) (31 ) (74 ) 15 (74 ) 5 Unfunded commitments (43 ) 14 (104 ) 60 1 23 30 Total provision for credit losses 9,985 2,665 8,969 290 726 265 833 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,627 27,095 2,763 9,190 8,674 8,894 9,227 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,031 913 392 330 309 336 343 Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance 685 466 361 167 157 164 165 Loan servicing fees 279 238 79 112 88 69 99 Net realized (losses) gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities (320 ) 60 (188 ) 16 (148 ) 2 (13 ) Net realized gains (losses) on sales of marketable equity securities 31 (208 ) 62 (139 ) 108 (47 ) (39 ) Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate 148 183 90 40 18 (2 ) 41 Loss on sale of premises and equipment (36 ) - (36 ) - - - - Debit card interchange fees 610 455 300 191 119 161 22 Insurance agency revenue 1,024 1,001 367 260 397 303 310 Other charges, commissions & fees 1,203 764 280 234 689 332 265 Total noninterest income 4,655 3,872 1,707 1,211 1,737 1,318 1,193 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,687 12,243 4,959 4,399 4,329 3,677 4,154 Building and occupancy 2,864 2,699 1,134 914 816 864 868 Data processing 1,750 1,519 672 550 528 499 483 Professional and other services 3,078 1,531 1,820 696 562 488 492 Advertising 386 516 165 116 105 155 144 FDIC assessments 685 663 228 228 229 222 222 Audits and exams 416 476 123 123 170 259 159 Insurance agency expense 825 817 308 232 285 216 273 Community service activities 111 151 20 39 52 49 55 Foreclosed real estate expenses 82 76 27 30 25 35 44 Other expenses 1,989 1,660 803 581 605 580 759 Total noninterest expense 25,873 22,351 10,259 7,908 7,706 7,044 7,653 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (591 ) 8,616 (5,789 ) 2,493 2,705 3,168 2,767 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (160 ) 1,772 (1,173 ) 481 532 590 573 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest and Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (431 ) 6,844 (4,616 ) 2,012 2,173 2,578 2,194 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 93 87 28 12 53 42 18 Net (loss) income attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. $ (524 ) $ 6,757 $ (4,644 ) $ 2,000 $ 2,120 $ 2,536 $ 2,176 Voting Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 1.10 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 1.10 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Dividends per common share (Voting and Series A Non-Voting) $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.







Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2024 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets -0.05 % 0.65 % -1.25 % 0.56 % 0.59 % 0.72 % 0.63 % Return on average common equity -0.57 % 7.88 % -14.79 % 6.49 % 7.01 % 8.72 % 7.50 % Return on average equity -0.57 % 7.88 % -14.79 % 6.49 % 7.01 % 8.72 % 7.50 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) -0.59 % 8.23 % -15.28 % 6.78 % 7.32 % 9.01 % 7.75 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 3.02 % 3.34 % 2.78 % 2.75 % 2.74 % 3.07 % Loans/deposits 77.05 % 79.45 % 77.05 % 80.66 % 77.79 % 80.10 % 79.45 % Core deposits/deposits (2) 77.45 % 69.83 % 77.45 % 67.98 % 69.17 % 69.83 % 69.83 % Annualized non-interest expense/average assets 2.39 % 2.16 % 2.75 % 2.19 % 2.16 % 2.01 % 2.20 % Efficiency ratio (1) 72.70 % 66.58 % 75.28 % 74.08 % 68.29 % 67.25 % 67.93 % Other Selected Data: Average yield on loans 5.82 % 5.17 % 6.31 % 5.64 % 5.48 % 5.55 % 5.57 % Average cost of interest bearing deposits 3.12 % 2.23 % 3.11 % 3.21 % 3.07 % 3.10 % 2.65 % Average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing 2.64 % 1.88 % 2.59 % 2.72 % 2.61 % 2.63 % 2.24 % Deposits/branch (4) $ 99,684 $ 102,532 $ 99,684 $ 100,116 $ 104,192 $ 101,824 $ 102,532 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (1) $ 9,714 $ 11,221 $ 3,368 $ 2,767 $ 3,579 $ 3,431 $ 3,613 Total revenue (1) $ 35,587 $ 33,572 $ 13,627 $ 10,675 $ 11,285 $ 10,475 $ 11,266 Share and Per Share Data: Cash dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Book value per common share $ 19.71 $ 18.67 $ 19.71 $ 20.22 $ 19.97 $ 19.59 $ 18.67 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 17.75 $ 17.91 $ 17.75 $ 19.46 $ 19.21 $ 18.83 $ 17.91 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Voting 4,708 4,640 4,714 4,708 4,701 4,693 4,671 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Voting (3) $ (0.09 ) $ 1.10 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Series A Non-Voting 1,380 1,380 1,380 1,380 1,380 1,380 1,380 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting (3) $ (0.09 ) $ 1.10 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Common shares outstanding at period end 6,100 6,094 6,100 6,100 6,100 6,100 6,094 Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Capital Ratios: Company tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.36 % 7.82 % 7.36 % 8.24 % 8.09 % 7.86 % 7.82 % Company Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) 15.55 % 17.00 % 15.55 % 16.19 % 16.23 % 16.17 % 17.00 % Company Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) 11.84 % 12.39 % 11.84 % 12.31 % 12.33 % 12.30 % 12.39 % Company Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets) 11.33 % 12.91 % 11.33 % 11.83 % 11.85 % 11.81 % 12.91 % Company Tier 1 Capital (to Assets) 8.29 % 9.21 % 8.29 % 9.16 % 9.16 % 9.35 % 9.21 % Pathfinder Bank Capital Ratios: Bank Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) 14.52 % 14.76 % 14.52 % 16.04 % 15.65 % 15.05 % 14.76 % Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) 13.26 % 13.51 % 13.26 % 14.79 % 14.39 % 13.80 % 13.51 % Bank Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets) 13.26 % 13.51 % 13.26 % 14.79 % 14.39 % 13.80 % 13.51 % Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Assets) 9.13 % 10.11 % 9.13 % 10.30 % 10.13 % 10.11 % 10.11 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(2) Non-brokered deposits excluding certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more.

(3) Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method. Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.

(4) Includes 11 full-service branches and one motor bank for September 30, 2024. Includes 10 full-service branches and one motor bank for all periods prior.

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.





Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2024 2023 ASSET QUALITY: 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Total loan charge-offs $ 8,992 $ 4,365 $ 8,812 $ 112 $ 68 $ 211 $ 3,874 Total recoveries 174 252 90 46 38 103 45 Net loan charge-offs 8,818 4,113 8,722 66 30 108 3,829 Allowance for credit losses at period end 17,274 15,767 17,274 16,892 16,655 15,975 15,767 Nonperforming loans at period end 16,170 16,173 16,170 24,490 19,652 17,227 16,173 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 16,170 $ 16,362 $ 16,170 $ 24,550 $ 19,734 $ 17,378 $ 16,362 Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans 1.29 % 0.61 % 1.29 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.47 % 0.61 % Allowance for credit losses to period end loans 1.87 % 1.76 % 1.87 % 1.90 % 1.87 % 1.78 % 1.76 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 106.83 % 97.49 % 106.83 % 68.98 % 84.75 % 92.73 % 97.49 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.75 % 1.80 % 1.75 % 2.76 % 2.20 % 1.92 % 1.80 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 1.09 % 1.17 % 1.09 % 1.70 % 1.36 % 1.19 % 1.17 %





2024 2023 LOAN COMPOSITION: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 1-4 family first-lien residential mortgages $ 255,235 $ 250,106 $ 252,026 $ 257,604 $ 252,956 Residential construction 4,077 309 1,689 1,355 2,090 Commercial real estate 378,805 370,361 363,467 358,707 362,822 Commercial lines of credit 64,672 62,711 67,416 72,069 73,497 Other commercial and industrial 88,247 90,813 91,178 89,803 85,506 Paycheck protection program loans 125 136 147 158 169 Tax exempt commercial loans 2,658 3,228 3,374 3,430 3,451 Home equity and junior liens 52,709 35,821 35,723 34,858 34,666 Other consumer 76,703 75,195 77,106 79,797 81,319 Subtotal loans 923,231 888,680 892,126 897,781 896,476 Deferred loan fees (1,571 ) (417 ) (595 ) (574 ) (353 ) Total loans $ 921,660 $ 888,263 $ 891,531 $ 897,207 $ 896,123





2024 2023 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Savings accounts $ 129,053 $ 106,048 $ 111,465 $ 113,543 $ 118,406 Time accounts 352,729 368,262 378,103 377,570 359,011 Time accounts in excess of $250,000 140,181 117,021 114,514 95,272 96,686 Money management accounts 11,520 12,154 11,676 12,364 13,052 MMDA accounts 250,007 193,915 215,101 224,707 235,165 Demand deposit interest-bearing 97,344 128,168 134,196 119,321 125,585 Demand deposit noninterest-bearing 210,110 169,145 176,434 170,169 174,712 Mortgage escrow funds 5,269 6,564 4,624 7,121 5,236 Total deposits $ 1,196,213 $ 1,101,277 $ 1,146,113 $ 1,120,067 $ 1,127,853

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.







Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q3 Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 898,361 $ 900,917 $ 914,467 $ 885,384 $ 895,900 Taxable investment securities 427,311 371,615 415,751 434,572 376,455 Tax-exempt investment securities 29,499 31,077 30,382 28,944 27,831 Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits 20,161 11,750 42,897 13,387 11,395 Total interest-earning assets 1,375,332 1,315,359 1,403,497 1,362,287 1,311,581 Noninterest-earning assets: Other assets 99,200 99,431 103,856 98,746 102,738 Allowance for credit losses (16,511 ) (18,043 ) (16,537 ) (16,905 ) (19,028 ) Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities (10,184 ) (12,919 ) (9,161 ) (10,248 ) (13,275 ) Total assets $ 1,447,837 $ 1,383,828 $ 1,481,655 $ 1,433,880 $ 1,382,016 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 100,922 $ 94,116 $ 102,868 $ 92,918 $ 90,992 Money management accounts 11,782 14,651 11,828 12,076 14,503 MMDA accounts 217,580 241,550 227,247 214,364 218,601 Savings and club accounts 115,875 127,490 127,262 107,558 121,710 Time deposits 521,832 472,614 514,050 524,276 493,907 Subordinated loans 29,978 29,793 30,025 29,977 29,837 Borrowings 129,943 99,029 122,129 141,067 110,780 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,127,912 1,079,243 1,135,409 1,122,236 1,080,330 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 177,202 174,143 195,765 171,135 169,825 Other liabilities 19,382 16,100 24,855 17,298 15,768 Total liabilities 1,324,496 1,269,486 1,356,029 1,310,669 1,265,923 Shareholders' equity 123,341 114,342 125,626 123,211 116,093 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,447,837 $ 1,383,828 $ 1,481,655 $ 1,433,880 $ 1,382,016





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS: 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q3 Interest-earning assets: Loans 5.82 % 5.17 % 6.31 % 5.64 % 5.57 % Taxable investment securities 5.45 % 4.57 % 5.59 % 5.44 % 4.92 % Tax-exempt investment securities 6.67 % 6.18 % 6.17 % 6.88 % 7.29 % Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits 4.70 % 2.56 % 4.59 % 3.62 % 2.32 % Total interest-earning assets 5.70 % 5.00 % 6.04 % 5.59 % 5.39 % Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts 1.06 % 0.45 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 0.55 % Money management accounts 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.11 % MMDA accounts 3.64 % 2.51 % 3.54 % 3.74 % 3.00 % Savings and club accounts 0.26 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.22 % Time deposits 4.01 % 3.05 % 4.09 % 4.03 % 3.55 % Subordinated loans 6.56 % 6.48 % 6.61 % 6.53 % 6.60 % Borrowings 4.18 % 3.02 % 4.38 % 4.05 % 3.24 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.34 % 2.42 % 3.34 % 3.40 % 2.82 % Net interest rate spread 2.36 % 2.58 % 2.70 % 2.19 % 2.57 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 3.02 % 3.34 % 2.78 % 3.07 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 121.94 % 121.88 % 123.61 % 121.39 % 121.41 %

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.







Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2024 2023 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS: 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Tangible book value per common share: Total equity $ 120,246 $ 123,348 $ 121,818 $ 119,495 $ 113,770 Intangible assets (11,969 ) (4,612 ) (4,616 ) (4,621 ) (4,624 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 108,277 118,736 117,202 114,874 109,146 Common shares outstanding 6,100 6,100 6,100 6,100 6,094 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 17.75 $ 19.46 $ 19.21 $ 18.83 $ 17.91 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 108,277 $ 118,736 $ 117,202 $ 114,874 $ 109,146 Tangible assets 1,471,157 1,441,599 1,449,056 1,461,177 1,396,025 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.36 % 8.24 % 8.09 % 7.86 % 7.82 % Return on average tangible common equity: Average shareholders' equity $ 123,341 $ 114,342 $ 125,626 $ 123,211 $ 121,031 $ 116,265 $ 116,093 Average intangible assets 4,642 4,631 4,691 4,614 4,619 4,623 4,627 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 118,699 109,711 120,935 118,597 116,412 111,642 111,466 Net income (loss) (524 ) 6,757 (4,644 ) 2,000 2,120 2,536 2,176 Net income (loss), annualized $ (700 ) $ 9,034 $ (18,475 ) $ 8,044 $ 8,527 $ 10,061 $ 8,633 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) -0.59 % 8.23 % -15.28 % 6.78 % 7.32 % 9.01 % 7.75 % Revenue, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, and efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 30,612 $ 29,760 $ 11,732 $ 9,480 $ 9,400 $ 9,159 $ 10,060 Total noninterest income 4,655 3,872 1,707 1,211 1,737 1,318 1,193 Net realized (gains) losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities (320 ) 60 (188 ) 16 (148 ) 2 (13 ) Revenue (non-GAAP) (2) 35,587 33,572 13,627 10,675 11,285 10,475 11,266 Total non-interest expense 25,873 22,351 10,259 7,908 7,706 7,044 7,653 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) (3) $ 9,714 $ 11,221 $ 3,368 $ 2,767 $ 3,579 $ 3,431 $ 3,613 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 72.70 % 66.58 % 75.28 % 74.08 % 68.29 % 67.25 % 67.93 %

(1) Return on average tangible common equity equals annualized net income (loss) divided by average tangible equity

(2) Revenue equals net interest income plus total noninterest income less net realized gains or losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities

(3) Pre-tax, pre-provision net income equals revenue less total non-interest expense

(4) Efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense divided by revenue

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

Investor/Media Contacts

James A. Dowd, President, CEO

Justin K. Bigham, Senior Vice President, CFO

Telephone: (315) 343-0057

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.