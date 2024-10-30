Submit Release
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Results reflect branch-acquisition-related expenses, as well as provision expense resulting from a comprehensive loan portfolio review that significantly reduced nonperformers, as Pathfinder positions the Bank for organic growth in its Central New York markets

OSWEGO, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Pathfinder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“the Bank”) reported a third quarter 2024 net loss attributable to common shareholders of $4.6 million or $0.75 per share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $2.0 million or $0.32 per share in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.2 million or $0.35 per share in the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights and Key Developments

  • The net loss reflected $9.0 million in provision expense that primarily resulted from a comprehensive loan portfolio review that the Bank elected to undertake as part of its commitment to continuously improve its credit risk management approach. Following its conclusion, the Company recorded net charge offs of $8.7 million in the quarter and reduced nonperforming loans by 34.0% to $16.2 million at period end, or 1.8% of total loans. The allowance for credit losses on September 30, 2024 represented 1.87% and 106.8% of total and nonperforming loans, respectively.
  • Net interest income increased for the third consecutive quarter to $11.7 million, including the benefit of a catch-up interest payment of $887,000. Net interest income increased $2.3 million from $9.5 million in the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $1.7 million from $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded for the third consecutive quarter to 3.34%, including the benefit of 25 basis points from the catch-up interest payment. NIM increased 56 basis points from the linked quarter and 27 basis points from the year-ago period.
  • Non-interest income was $1.7 million, including a net death benefit of $175,000 on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), compared to $1.2 million in each of the linked and year-ago quarters.
  • Non-interest expense was $10.3 million, including $1.6 million in transaction-related expenses for the previously announced July 2024 closing of the East Syracuse branch acquisition, in addition to third quarter 2024 operating costs of approximately $462,000 associated with Pathfinder’s newest location. Non-interest expense was $7.9 million in the linked quarter and $7.7 million in the year-ago period.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $3.4 million, including the effect of transaction-related expenses, compared to $2.8 million in the linked quarter and $3.6 million in the year-ago period. Pre-tax, pre-provision net income, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding profitability without giving effect to income taxes and provision for credit losses.
  • Total deposits were $1.20 billion at period end, compared to $1.10 billion on June 30, 2024 and $1.13 billion on September 30, 2023. The Bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 77.1% on September 30, 2024.
  • Total loans were $921.7 million at period end, compared to $888.3 million on June 30, 2024 and $896.1 million on September 30, 2023.

“Pathfinder is well positioned for organic growth opportunities in our attractive Central New York markets, having closed the third quarter with significantly reduced levels of nonperformers, healthy reserves, strong capital ratios, and abundant liquidity,” said President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Dowd. “Having completed a thorough, top-to-bottom review of the loan portfolio at the end of September, we believe it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved. Going forward, we intend to take a more exacting loss-mitigation approach, and Pathfinder's ongoing underwriting and credit risk management processes can be expected to reflect the combined expertise of our entire management team and professional staff, including our recently appointed Chief Credit Officer Joseph Serbun and Chief Financial Officer Justin Bigham.”

Dowd added, “Our financial performance also reflects the positive impact of Pathfinder Bank’s in-market core deposit franchise and immediate contributions from our recent East Syracuse branch acquisition, including higher loan and deposit balances, lower funding costs, revenue growth, and NIM expansion.  Looking ahead, as we end 2024 and begin the new year, we intend to tightly manage operating expenses and expect continued benefits from our core deposit franchise as a source of low-cost, relationship-based funding for commercial and retail loan growth in our local markets.”

East Syracuse Branch Acquisition
As previously announced, Pathfinder Bank completed the purchase of its East Syracuse branch on July 19, 2024, assuming $186.0 million in associated deposits and acquiring $30.6 million in assets including $29.9 million in loans. Acquired assets include a core deposit intangible (“CDI”) valued at $6.3 million, and the valuation of acquired loans resulted in an estimated discount of $1.8 million.

The addition of the East Syracuse branch significantly increased the Bank's customer base, which expanded the number of Pathfinder's relationships by approximately 25% and grew non-brokered deposits by 21.5%.

At acquisition, the average cost of deposits assumed with the branch acquisition was 1.99% (excluding the CDI) and as of September 30, 2024, the Bank retained approximately 97% of deposit balances. The Company utilized a portion of the low-cost liquidity provided by the transaction to pay down $74.4 million in borrowings and $106.0 million in high-cost brokered deposits during the third quarter of 2024.

Insurance Business Divestiture
On October 15, 2024, Pathfinder announced that it sold its interest in the FitzGibbons Agency, LLC, which contributed $28,000 to the Company’s net income and 24 basis points to its consolidated efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2024, to Marshall & Sterling Enterprises, Inc. Reflecting an active insurance brokerage market and the FitzGibbons Agency’s success since initiating its partnership with the Bank 13 years ago, Pathfinder will receive approximately $2.0 million from the sale, which closed on October 1, 2024, and the Company expects to recognize a portion of that amount as a net gain in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Third quarter 2024 net interest income was $11.7 million, an increase of 23.8% from the second quarter of 2024. An increase in interest and dividend income of $2.2 million was primarily attributed to average yield increases of 67 basis points on loans including 39 basis points from an $887,000 catch-up interest payment associated with purchased loan pool positions, 97 basis points on fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits, and 45 basis points on all earning assets. The corresponding increase in loan interest income and federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits was $1.9 million and $371,000, respectively. A decrease in interest expense of $75,000 was attributed to reductions in brokered deposits and short-term borrowings expense associated with paydowns of brokered deposits and borrowings utilizing a portion of the low-cost liquidity provided by the Bank’s East Syracuse branch acquisition.

Net interest margin was 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.78% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase of 56 basis points was driven by improvements in earning asset yields and funding costs, as well as 25 basis points attributed to the catch-up interest payment received in the third quarter of 2024.

Third quarter 2024 net interest income was $11.7 million, an increase of 16.6% from the third quarter of 2023. An increase in interest and dividend income of $3.5 million was primarily attributed to average yield increases of 74 basis points on loans including 39 basis points from the catch-up interest payment, 67 basis points on taxable investment securities, 227 basis points on fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits, and 65 basis points on all earning assets. The corresponding increase in loan interest income, taxable investment securities, and federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits was $2.0 million, $1.2 million, and $426,000, respectively. Increased interest and dividend income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.9 million.  This increase in interest expense was predominantly the result of higher interest rates and balances associated with borrowing and higher average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin was 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.07% in the third quarter of 2023. The increase of 27 basis points was driven by improvements in earning asset yields and lower average borrowings, partially offset by higher funding costs, as well as 25 basis points attributed to the catch-up interest payment received in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $496,000 or 41.0% from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $514,000 or 43.1% from the third quarter of 2023.

Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income growth included increases of $194,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI including the net death benefit of $175,000, $109,000 in debit card interchange fees, and $62,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, as well as a $33,000 decrease in loan servicing fees. Noninterest income growth from the linked quarter also reflected an increase of $204,000 in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities, as well as increases of $201,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $50,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, noninterest income growth for the third quarter of 2024 included increases of $278,000 in interchange fees, $196,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI including the net death benefit of $175,000 on BOLI, and $49,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, as well as a $20,000 decrease in loan servicing fees. Noninterest income growth from the year-ago quarter also reflected a $178,000 increase in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities, as well as increases of $101,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $49,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.

Prior to the October 1, 2024 sale of the Company’s insurance agency asset, it contributed $367,000 to noninterest income in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $260,000 and $310,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.
  
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing $2.4 million and $2.6 million from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase was primarily due to $1.6 million in transaction-related expenses for the East Syracuse branch acquisition, in addition to third quarter 2024 operating costs of approximately $462,000 associated with operating Pathfinder Bank’s newest location.

Professional and other services expense was $1.8 million in the third quarter, increasing $1.1 million and $1.3 million from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase was primarily attributed to branch acquisition-related expenses.

Salaries and benefits were $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing $560,000 and $805,000 from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase was primarily due to $141,000 transaction-related bonuses to employees, $115,000 reduced salary cost deferrals (“ASC 310-20”) associated with reduced lending volumes, and $80,000 of ongoing personnel-related costs associated with operating the branch acquired early in the third quarter of 2024. The remaining increase was primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits costs associated with merit increases and wage inflation.

Building and occupancy was $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, increasing $220,000 and $266,000 from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. These increases were due to ongoing facilities-related costs of approximately $322,000 associated with operating the branch acquired early in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by seasonal reductions in building and occupancy expense categories when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Prior to the October 1, 2024 sale of the Company’s insurance agency asset, it incurred $308,000 of noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $232,000 and $273,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.

For the third quarter of 2024, annualized noninterest expense represented 2.75% of average assets, including 8 basis points from insurance agency expense and 43 basis points from acquisition-related expenses.  The efficiency ratio was 75.28%, including 24 basis points and 1,186 basis points attributed to the insurance business and acquisition-related expenses, respectively.  The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue. For the linked and year-ago quarters, annualized noninterest expense represented 2.19% and 2.20% of average assets, respectively. The efficiency ratio was 74.08% and 67.93% in the linked and year-ago periods.

Statement of Financial Condition
As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s statement of financial condition reflects total assets of $1.48 billion, compared to $1.45 billion and $1.40 billion recorded on June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

The increase in assets during the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher total loan balances, including $29.9 million in primarily consumer, residential, and home equity loans acquired with the East Syracuse branch transaction in the third quarter of 2024.

Loans totaled $921.7 million on September 30, 2024, increasing 3.8% during the third quarter and 2.9% from one year prior. Consumer and residential loans totaled $388.7 million, increasing 7.6% during the third quarter and 4.8% from one year prior. Commercial loans totaled $534.5 million, increasing 1.4% during the third quarter and 1.7% from one year prior.

With respect to liabilities, deposits totaled $1.20 billion on September 30, 2024, increasing 8.6% during the third quarter and 6.1% from one year prior. The increase in deposits during the third quarter of 2024 reflects $186.0 million assumed with the East Syracuse branch acquisition, offset by a reduction of $106.0 million in brokered deposits utilizing lower-cost liquidity provided by the transaction, as well as seasonal fluctuations in municipal deposits. The Company also utilized liquidity provided by the transaction to reduce short-term borrowings, which totaled $60.3 million on September 30, 2024 as compared to $127.6 million on June 30, 2024 and $56.7 million on September 30, 2023.

Shareholders equity totaled $120.3 million on September 30, 2024, down $3.1 million or 2.5% in the third quarter and $6.5 million or 5.7% from one year prior. The decrease reflects lower retained earnings attributed primarily to the elevated third quarter 2024 provision expense’s impact on net income in the period, which more than offset a significant reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”). AOCL improved to $6.7 million on September 30, 2024, declining $2.1 million or 23.6% during the third quarter and $6.6 million or 49.7% from one year prior, reflecting a favorable change in the interest rate environment.

Asset Quality
The Company’s asset quality metrics reflect the comprehensive loan portfolio review completed at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming loans were reduced by 34.0% in the third quarter of 2024 to $16.2 million or 1.75% of total loans on September 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans were $24.5 million or 2.76% of total loans on June 30, 2024 and $16.2 million or 1.80% of total loans on September 30, 2023.

Gross loan charge offs totaled $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, following completion of the portfolio review. Gross loan charge offs included $4.9 million for 13 nonperforming commercial loans, as well as $2.5 million for nonperforming positions primarily associated with secured solar purchased loan pools acquired in 2021.

Net charge offs (“NCOs”) after recoveries were $8.7 million or an annualized 1.29% of average loans in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $66,000 or 0.02% in the linked quarter and $3.8 million or 0.61% in the prior year period.

The $9.0 million provision for credit losses expense in the third quarter of 2024 primarily resulted from a replenishment of the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for commercial loan reserves and an adjustment to the lifetime loss estimate for solar purchased loan pool positions, which followed completion of the Company’s loan portfolio review. The Company believes it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved, with its ACL of $17.3 million on September 30, 2024 increasing by $382,000 from June 30, 2024 and $1.5 million from September 30, 2023. As a percentage of total loans, ACL represented 1.87% on September 30, 2024, 1.90% on June 30, 2024, and 1.76% on September 30, 2023.

Liquidity
The Company has diligently ensured a strong liquidity profile as of September 30, 2024 to meet its ongoing financial obligations. The Bank’s liquidity management, as evaluated by its cash reserves and operational cash flows from loan repayments and investment securities, remains robust and is effectively managed by the institution’s leadership.

The Bank’s analysis indicates that expected cash inflows from loans and investment securities are more than sufficient to meet all projected financial obligations.  Total deposits increased to $1.20 billion on September 30, 2024 from $1.10 billion on June 30, 2024 and $1.13 billion on September 30, 2023. Core deposits increased to 77.45% of total deposits on September 30, 2024, from 67.98% on June 30, 2024 and 69.83% on September 30, 2023. This further underscores the success of the Bank’s strategic initiatives to enhance its core deposit franchise, including targeted marketing campaigns and customer engagement programs aimed at deepening banking relationships and enhancing deposit stability.

At the end of the current quarter, Pathfinder Bancorp had an available additional funding capacity of $105.2 million with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which complements its liquidity reserves. Moreover, the Bank maintains additional unused credit lines totaling $27.3 million, which provide a buffer for additional funding needs. These facilities, including access to the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, are part of a comprehensive liquidity strategy that ensures flexibility and readiness to respond to any funding requirements.

Cash Dividend Declared
On September 30, 2024, Pathfinder’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for holders of both voting common and non-voting common stock.

In addition, this dividend also extends to the notional shares of the Company’s warrants. Shareholders registered by October 18, 2024 will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled for disbursement on November 8, 2024. This distribution aligns with Pathfinder Bancorp’s philosophy of consistent and reliable delivery of shareholder value.

Evaluating the Company’s market performance, the closing stock price as of September 30, 2024 stood at $15.83 per share. This positions the dividend yield at an attractive 2.53%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) is the commercial bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank, which serves Central New York customers throughout Oswego, Syracuse and their neighboring communities. Strategically located branches averaging approximately $100 million in deposits per location, as well as diversified consumer, mortgage and commercial loan portfolios, reflect the state-chartered Bank’s commitment to in-market relationships and local customer service. The Company also offers investment services to individuals and businesses. At September 30, 2024, the Oswego-headquartered Company had assets of $1.48 billion, loans of $921.7 million, and deposits of $1.20 billion. More information is available at pathfinderbank.com and ir.pathfinderbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s and the Bank’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s and the Bank’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: risks related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company and the Bank operate; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; inflation; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial.


PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.                              
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)                              
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)                              
                               
    2024     2023  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:   September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
ASSETS:                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 18,923     $ 12,022     $ 13,565     $ 12,338     $ 12,822  
Interest-earning deposits     16,401       19,797       15,658       36,394       11,652  
Total cash and cash equivalents     35,324       31,819       29,223       48,732       24,474  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     271,977       274,977       279,012       258,716       206,848  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     161,385       166,271       172,648       179,286       185,589  
Marketable equity securities, at fair value     3,872       3,793       3,342       3,206       3,013  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     5,401       8,702       7,031       8,748       5,824  
Loans     921,660       888,263       891,531       897,207       896,123  
Less: Allowance for credit losses     17,274       16,892       16,655       15,975       15,767  
Loans receivable, net     904,386       871,371       874,876       881,232       880,356  
Premises and equipment, net     18,989       18,878       18,332       18,441       18,491  
Assets held-for-sale     -       3,042       3,042       3,042       3,042  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,425       1,459       1,493       1,526       1,559  
Finance lease right-of-use assets     16,873       4,004       4,038       4,073       4,108  
Accrued interest receivable     6,806       7,076       7,170       7,286       6,594  
Foreclosed real estate     -       60       82       151       189  
Intangible assets, net     6,217       76       80       85       88  
Goodwill     5,752       4,536       4,536       4,536       4,536  
Bank owned life insurance     24,560       24,967       24,799       24,641       24,479  
Other assets     20,159       25,180       23,968       22,097       31,459  
Total assets   $ 1,483,126     $ 1,446,211     $ 1,453,672     $ 1,465,798     $ 1,400,649  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 986,103     $ 932,132     $ 969,692     $ 949,898     $ 953,143  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     210,110       169,145       176,421       170,169       174,710  
Total deposits     1,196,213       1,101,277       1,146,113       1,120,067       1,127,853  
Short-term borrowings     60,315       127,577       91,577       125,680       56,698  
Long-term borrowings     39,769       45,869       45,869       49,919       53,915  
Subordinated debt     30,057       30,008       29,961       29,914       29,867  
Accrued interest payable     236       2,092       1,963       2,245       1,731  
Operating lease liabilities     1,621       1,652       1,682       1,711       1,739  
Finance lease liabilities     16,829       4,359       4,370       4,381       4,391  
Other liabilities     16,986       9,203       9,505       11,625       10,013  
Total liabilities     1,362,026       1,322,037       1,331,040       1,345,542       1,286,207  
Shareholders' equity:                              
Voting common stock shares issued and outstanding     4,719,788       4,719,788       4,719,788       4,719,288       4,713,353  
Voting common stock     47       47       47       47       47  
Non-Voting common stock     14       14       14       14       14  
Additional paid in capital     53,231       53,182       53,151       53,114       52,963  
Retained earnings     73,670       78,936       77,558       76,060       74,282  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,716 )     (8,786 )     (8,862 )     (9,605 )     (13,356 )
Unearned ESOP shares     -       (45 )     (90 )     (135 )     (180 )
Total Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shareholders' equity     120,246       123,348       121,818       119,495       113,770  
Noncontrolling interest     854       826       814       761       672  
Total equity     121,100       124,174       122,632       120,256       114,442  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,483,126     $ 1,446,211     $ 1,453,672     $ 1,465,798     $ 1,400,649  

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.


    Nine Months Ended
September 30,		     2024     2023  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:   2024     2023     Q3     Q2     Q1     Q4     Q3  
Interest and dividend income:                                          
Loans, including fees   $ 39,182     $ 34,919     $ 14,425     $ 12,489     $ 12,268     $ 12,429     $ 12,470  
Debt securities:                                          
Taxable     17,007       12,408       5,664       5,736       5,607       5,092       4,488  
Tax-exempt     1,475       1,441       469       498       508       506       507  
Dividends     456       341       149       178       129       232       140  
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits     711       226       492       121       98       69       66  
Total interest and dividend income     58,831       49,335       21,199       19,022       18,610       18,328       17,671  
Interest expense:                                          
Interest on deposits     22,670       15,885       7,633       7,626       7,411       7,380       6,223  
Interest on short-term borrowings     3,476       1,624       1,136       1,226       1,114       1,064       674  
Interest on long-term borrowings     597       619       202       201       194       231       222  
Interest on subordinated debt     1,476       1,447       496       489       491       494       492  
Total interest expense     28,219       19,575       9,467       9,542       9,210       9,169       7,611  
Net interest income     30,612       29,760       11,732       9,480       9,400       9,159       10,060  
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses:                                          
Loans     10,118       2,675       9,104       304       710       316       798  
Held-to-maturity securities     (90 )     (24 )     (31 )     (74 )     15       (74 )     5  
Unfunded commitments     (43 )     14       (104 )     60       1       23       30  
Total provision for credit losses     9,985       2,665       8,969       290       726       265       833  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     20,627       27,095       2,763       9,190       8,674       8,894       9,227  
Noninterest income:                                          
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,031       913       392       330       309       336       343  
Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance     685       466       361       167       157       164       165  
Loan servicing fees     279       238       79       112       88       69       99  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities     (320 )     60       (188 )     16       (148 )     2       (13 )
Net realized gains (losses) on sales of marketable equity securities     31       (208 )     62       (139 )     108       (47 )     (39 )
Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate     148       183       90       40       18       (2 )     41  
Loss on sale of premises and equipment     (36 )     -       (36 )     -       -       -       -  
Debit card interchange fees     610       455       300       191       119       161       22  
Insurance agency revenue     1,024       1,001       367       260       397       303       310  
Other charges, commissions & fees     1,203       764       280       234       689       332       265  
Total noninterest income     4,655       3,872       1,707       1,211       1,737       1,318       1,193  
Noninterest expense:                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     13,687       12,243       4,959       4,399       4,329       3,677       4,154  
Building and occupancy     2,864       2,699       1,134       914       816       864       868  
Data processing     1,750       1,519       672       550       528       499       483  
Professional and other services     3,078       1,531       1,820       696       562       488       492  
Advertising     386       516       165       116       105       155       144  
FDIC assessments     685       663       228       228       229       222       222  
Audits and exams     416       476       123       123       170       259       159  
Insurance agency expense     825       817       308       232       285       216       273  
Community service activities     111       151       20       39       52       49       55  
Foreclosed real estate expenses     82       76       27       30       25       35       44  
Other expenses     1,989       1,660       803       581       605       580       759  
Total noninterest expense     25,873       22,351       10,259       7,908       7,706       7,044       7,653  
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes     (591 )     8,616       (5,789 )     2,493       2,705       3,168       2,767  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes     (160 )     1,772       (1,173 )     481       532       590       573  
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest and Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.     (431 )     6,844       (4,616 )     2,012       2,173       2,578       2,194  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     93       87       28       12       53       42       18  
Net (loss) income attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.   $ (524 )   $ 6,757     $ (4,644 )   $ 2,000     $ 2,120     $ 2,536     $ 2,176  
Voting Earnings per common share - basic and diluted   $ (0.09 )   $ 1.10     $ (0.75 )   $ 0.32     $ 0.34     $ 0.41     $ 0.35  
Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- basic and diluted   $ (0.09 )   $ 1.10     $ (0.75 )   $ 0.32     $ 0.34     $ 0.41     $ 0.35  
Dividends per common share (Voting and Series A Non-Voting)   $ 0.30     $ 0.27     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.09  

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.


    Nine Months
Ended September
30,		     2024     2023  
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:   2024     2023     Q3     Q2     Q1     Q4     Q3  
Selected Ratios:                                          
Return on average assets     -0.05 %     0.65 %     -1.25 %     0.56 %     0.59 %     0.72 %     0.63 %
Return on average common equity     -0.57 %     7.88 %     -14.79 %     6.49 %     7.01 %     8.72 %     7.50 %
Return on average equity     -0.57 %     7.88 %     -14.79 %     6.49 %     7.01 %     8.72 %     7.50 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     -0.59 %     8.23 %     -15.28 %     6.78 %     7.32 %     9.01 %     7.75 %
Net interest margin     2.97 %     3.02 %     3.34 %     2.78 %     2.75 %     2.74 %     3.07 %
Loans/deposits     77.05 %     79.45 %     77.05 %     80.66 %     77.79 %     80.10 %     79.45 %
Core deposits/deposits (2)     77.45 %     69.83 %     77.45 %     67.98 %     69.17 %     69.83 %     69.83 %
Annualized non-interest expense/average assets     2.39 %     2.16 %     2.75 %     2.19 %     2.16 %     2.01 %     2.20 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     72.70 %     66.58 %     75.28 %     74.08 %     68.29 %     67.25 %     67.93 %
                                           
Other Selected Data:                                          
Average yield on loans     5.82 %     5.17 %     6.31 %     5.64 %     5.48 %     5.55 %     5.57 %
Average cost of interest bearing deposits     3.12 %     2.23 %     3.11 %     3.21 %     3.07 %     3.10 %     2.65 %
Average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing     2.64 %     1.88 %     2.59 %     2.72 %     2.61 %     2.63 %     2.24 %
Deposits/branch (4)   $ 99,684     $ 102,532     $ 99,684     $ 100,116     $ 104,192     $ 101,824     $ 102,532  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (1)   $ 9,714     $ 11,221     $ 3,368     $ 2,767     $ 3,579     $ 3,431     $ 3,613  
Total revenue (1)   $ 35,587     $ 33,572     $ 13,627     $ 10,675     $ 11,285     $ 10,475     $ 11,266  
                                           
Share and Per Share Data:                                          
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.30     $ 0.27     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.09  
Book value per common share   $ 19.71     $ 18.67     $ 19.71     $ 20.22     $ 19.97     $ 19.59     $ 18.67  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   $ 17.75     $ 17.91     $ 17.75     $ 19.46     $ 19.21     $ 18.83     $ 17.91  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Voting     4,708       4,640       4,714       4,708       4,701       4,693       4,671  
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Voting (3)   $ (0.09 )   $ 1.10     $ (0.75 )   $ 0.32     $ 0.34     $ 0.41     $ 0.35  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Series A Non-Voting     1,380       1,380       1,380       1,380       1,380       1,380       1,380  
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting (3)   $ (0.09 )   $ 1.10     $ (0.75 )   $ 0.32     $ 0.34     $ 0.41     $ 0.35  
Common shares outstanding at period end     6,100       6,094       6,100       6,100       6,100       6,100       6,094  
                                           
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Capital Ratios:                                          
Company tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.36 %     7.82 %     7.36 %     8.24 %     8.09 %     7.86 %     7.82 %
Company Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     15.55 %     17.00 %     15.55 %     16.19 %     16.23 %     16.17 %     17.00 %
Company Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     11.84 %     12.39 %     11.84 %     12.31 %     12.33 %     12.30 %     12.39 %
Company Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     11.33 %     12.91 %     11.33 %     11.83 %     11.85 %     11.81 %     12.91 %
Company Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)     8.29 %     9.21 %     8.29 %     9.16 %     9.16 %     9.35 %     9.21 %
                                           
Pathfinder Bank Capital Ratios:                                          
Bank Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     14.52 %     14.76 %     14.52 %     16.04 %     15.65 %     15.05 %     14.76 %
Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     13.26 %     13.51 %     13.26 %     14.79 %     14.39 %     13.80 %     13.51 %
Bank Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)     13.26 %     13.51 %     13.26 %     14.79 %     14.39 %     13.80 %     13.51 %
Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)     9.13 %     10.11 %     9.13 %     10.30 %     10.13 %     10.11 %     10.11 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
(2) Non-brokered deposits excluding certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more.
(3) Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method. Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.
(4) Includes 11 full-service branches and one motor bank for September 30, 2024. Includes 10 full-service branches and one motor bank for all periods prior.

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.


    Nine Months
Ended September
30,		     2024     2023  
ASSET QUALITY:   2024     2023     Q3     Q2     Q1     Q4     Q3  
Total loan charge-offs   $ 8,992     $ 4,365     $ 8,812     $ 112     $ 68     $ 211     $ 3,874  
Total recoveries     174       252       90       46       38       103       45  
Net loan charge-offs     8,818       4,113       8,722       66       30       108       3,829  
Allowance for credit losses at period end     17,274       15,767       17,274       16,892       16,655       15,975       15,767  
Nonperforming loans at period end     16,170       16,173       16,170       24,490       19,652       17,227       16,173  
Nonperforming assets at period end   $ 16,170     $ 16,362     $ 16,170     $ 24,550     $ 19,734     $ 17,378     $ 16,362  
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans     1.29 %     0.61 %     1.29 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.47 %     0.61 %
Allowance for credit losses to period end loans     1.87 %     1.76 %     1.87 %     1.90 %     1.87 %     1.78 %     1.76 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     106.83 %     97.49 %     106.83 %     68.98 %     84.75 %     92.73 %     97.49 %
Nonperforming loans to period end loans     1.75 %     1.80 %     1.75 %     2.76 %     2.20 %     1.92 %     1.80 %
Nonperforming assets to period end assets     1.09 %     1.17 %     1.09 %     1.70 %     1.36 %     1.19 %     1.17 %


    2024     2023  
LOAN COMPOSITION:   September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
1-4 family first-lien residential mortgages   $ 255,235     $ 250,106     $ 252,026     $ 257,604     $ 252,956  
Residential construction     4,077       309       1,689       1,355       2,090  
Commercial real estate     378,805       370,361       363,467       358,707       362,822  
Commercial lines of credit     64,672       62,711       67,416       72,069       73,497  
Other commercial and industrial     88,247       90,813       91,178       89,803       85,506  
Paycheck protection program loans     125       136       147       158       169  
Tax exempt commercial loans     2,658       3,228       3,374       3,430       3,451  
Home equity and junior liens     52,709       35,821       35,723       34,858       34,666  
Other consumer     76,703       75,195       77,106       79,797       81,319  
Subtotal loans     923,231       888,680       892,126       897,781       896,476  
Deferred loan fees     (1,571 )     (417 )     (595 )     (574 )     (353 )
Total loans   $ 921,660     $ 888,263     $ 891,531     $ 897,207     $ 896,123  


    2024     2023  
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION:   September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
Savings accounts   $ 129,053     $ 106,048     $ 111,465     $ 113,543     $ 118,406  
Time accounts     352,729       368,262       378,103       377,570       359,011  
Time accounts in excess of $250,000     140,181       117,021       114,514       95,272       96,686  
Money management accounts     11,520       12,154       11,676       12,364       13,052  
MMDA accounts     250,007       193,915       215,101       224,707       235,165  
Demand deposit interest-bearing     97,344       128,168       134,196       119,321       125,585  
Demand deposit noninterest-bearing     210,110       169,145       176,434       170,169       174,712  
Mortgage escrow funds     5,269       6,564       4,624       7,121       5,236  
Total deposits   $ 1,196,213     $ 1,101,277     $ 1,146,113     $ 1,120,067     $ 1,127,853  

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.


    Nine Months Ended
September 30,		     2024     2023  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:   2024     2023     Q3     Q2     Q3  
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans   $ 898,361     $ 900,917     $ 914,467     $ 885,384     $ 895,900  
Taxable investment securities     427,311       371,615       415,751       434,572       376,455  
Tax-exempt investment securities     29,499       31,077       30,382       28,944       27,831  
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits     20,161       11,750       42,897       13,387       11,395  
Total interest-earning assets     1,375,332       1,315,359       1,403,497       1,362,287       1,311,581  
Noninterest-earning assets:                              
Other assets     99,200       99,431       103,856       98,746       102,738  
Allowance for credit losses     (16,511 )     (18,043 )     (16,537 )     (16,905 )     (19,028 )
Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities     (10,184 )     (12,919 )     (9,161 )     (10,248 )     (13,275 )
Total assets   $ 1,447,837     $ 1,383,828     $ 1,481,655     $ 1,433,880     $ 1,382,016  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts   $ 100,922     $ 94,116     $ 102,868     $ 92,918     $ 90,992  
Money management accounts     11,782       14,651       11,828       12,076       14,503  
MMDA accounts     217,580       241,550       227,247       214,364       218,601  
Savings and club accounts     115,875       127,490       127,262       107,558       121,710  
Time deposits     521,832       472,614       514,050       524,276       493,907  
Subordinated loans     29,978       29,793       30,025       29,977       29,837  
Borrowings     129,943       99,029       122,129       141,067       110,780  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,127,912       1,079,243       1,135,409       1,122,236       1,080,330  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                              
Demand deposits     177,202       174,143       195,765       171,135       169,825  
Other liabilities     19,382       16,100       24,855       17,298       15,768  
Total liabilities     1,324,496       1,269,486       1,356,029       1,310,669       1,265,923  
Shareholders' equity     123,341       114,342       125,626       123,211       116,093  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity   $ 1,447,837     $ 1,383,828     $ 1,481,655     $ 1,433,880     $ 1,382,016  


    Nine Months Ended
September 30,		     2024     2023  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:   2024     2023     Q3     Q2     Q3  
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans     5.82 %     5.17 %     6.31 %     5.64 %     5.57 %
Taxable investment securities     5.45 %     4.57 %     5.59 %     5.44 %     4.92 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     6.67 %     6.18 %     6.17 %     6.88 %     7.29 %
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits     4.70 %     2.56 %     4.59 %     3.62 %     2.32 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.70 %     5.00 %     6.04 %     5.59 %     5.39 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW accounts     1.06 %     0.45 %     1.09 %     1.14 %     0.55 %
Money management accounts     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.10 %     0.10 %     0.11 %
MMDA accounts     3.64 %     2.51 %     3.54 %     3.74 %     3.00 %
Savings and club accounts     0.26 %     0.21 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.22 %
Time deposits     4.01 %     3.05 %     4.09 %     4.03 %     3.55 %
Subordinated loans     6.56 %     6.48 %     6.61 %     6.53 %     6.60 %
Borrowings     4.18 %     3.02 %     4.38 %     4.05 %     3.24 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.34 %     2.42 %     3.34 %     3.40 %     2.82 %
Net interest rate spread     2.36 %     2.58 %     2.70 %     2.19 %     2.57 %
Net interest margin     2.97 %     3.02 %     3.34 %     2.78 %     3.07 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     121.94 %     121.88 %     123.61 %     121.39 %     121.41 %

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.


    Nine Months
Ended September
30,		     2024     2023  
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:   2024     2023     Q3     Q2     Q1     Q4     Q3  
Tangible book value per common share:                                          
Total equity               $ 120,246     $ 123,348     $ 121,818     $ 119,495     $ 113,770  
Intangible assets                 (11,969 )     (4,612 )     (4,616 )     (4,621 )     (4,624 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)                 108,277       118,736       117,202       114,874       109,146  
Common shares outstanding                 6,100       6,100       6,100       6,100       6,094  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)               $ 17.75     $ 19.46     $ 19.21     $ 18.83     $ 17.91  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:                                          
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)               $ 108,277     $ 118,736     $ 117,202     $ 114,874     $ 109,146  
Tangible assets                 1,471,157       1,441,599       1,449,056       1,461,177       1,396,025  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)                 7.36 %     8.24 %     8.09 %     7.86 %     7.82 %
Return on average tangible common equity:                                          
Average shareholders' equity   $ 123,341     $ 114,342     $ 125,626     $ 123,211     $ 121,031     $ 116,265     $ 116,093  
Average intangible assets     4,642       4,631       4,691       4,614       4,619       4,623       4,627  
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)     118,699       109,711       120,935       118,597       116,412       111,642       111,466  
Net income (loss)     (524 )     6,757       (4,644 )     2,000       2,120       2,536       2,176  
Net income (loss), annualized   $ (700 )   $ 9,034     $ (18,475 )   $ 8,044     $ 8,527     $ 10,061     $ 8,633  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)     -0.59 %     8.23 %     -15.28 %     6.78 %     7.32 %     9.01 %     7.75 %
Revenue, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, and efficiency ratio:                                          
Net interest income   $ 30,612     $ 29,760     $ 11,732     $ 9,480     $ 9,400     $ 9,159     $ 10,060  
Total noninterest income     4,655       3,872       1,707       1,211       1,737       1,318       1,193  
Net realized (gains) losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities     (320 )     60       (188 )     16       (148 )     2       (13 )
Revenue (non-GAAP) (2)     35,587       33,572       13,627       10,675       11,285       10,475       11,266  
Total non-interest expense     25,873       22,351       10,259       7,908       7,706       7,044       7,653  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) (3)   $ 9,714     $ 11,221     $ 3,368     $ 2,767     $ 3,579     $ 3,431     $ 3,613  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)     72.70 %     66.58 %     75.28 %     74.08 %     68.29 %     67.25 %     67.93 %

(1) Return on average tangible common equity equals annualized net income (loss) divided by average tangible equity
(2) Revenue equals net interest income plus total noninterest income less net realized gains or losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities
(3) Pre-tax, pre-provision net income equals revenue less total non-interest expense
(4) Efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense divided by revenue

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

