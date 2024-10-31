Delaware Funeral Home Spicer-Mullikin Celebrates its 10th Consecutive NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award

NEW CASTLE , DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory is proud to announce that it has been awarded its 10th consecutive National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) Pursuit of Excellence Award, a prestigious honor that recognizes commitment to excellence in funeral service worldwide. Spicer-Mullikin has also been inducted into the NFDA Hall of Excellence, becoming the first Delaware funeral home to earn this distinguished accolade.

The NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award is presented annually to funeral homes that exemplify excellence in service to their communities. Winning this award places Spicer-Mullikin in an elite group of funeral homes that meet or exceed rigorous ethical, professional, and service standards while continuously innovating to provide exceptional care to families during their most challenging times.

“We are incredibly honored to receive our 10th consecutive Pursuit of Excellence Award and to be inducted into the Hall of Excellence,” said Matthew C. Smith, owner and licensed funeral director of Spicer-Mullikin. “This milestone represents a decade of unwavering dedication to serving our community with the highest standards of care and compassion. We are also extremely proud to be the first Delaware funeral home to achieve this recognition. It’s a testament to our entire Spicer-Mullikin team.”

Funeral homes that earn the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award must demonstrate proficiency in several key areas, including compliance with state and federal regulations, staff development, community involvement, and bereavement care. Participants must also adhere to a strict Pledge of Ethical Practices, underscoring their commitment to integrity and excellence.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our incredible team, our supportive community, and the families we serve," added Smith. "Your trust and support have been instrumental in helping us achieve this prestigious award. We promise to continue our commitment to excellence and to set a benchmark in the funeral profession."

The 10-year streak of winning this award highlights Spicer-Mullikin’s ongoing commitment to raising the bar on funeral service excellence and strengthening the support it provides to families in need. This dedication includes offering exceptional personalized services, programs, and resources, promoting ongoing staff development, and remaining active in community service.

###

About Spicer–Mulikin

Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory has been serving Delaware families since 1906. With locations in New Castle, Newark, Delaware City, and Middletown, Spicer-Mullikin provides complete funeral services including traditional and cremation services and funeral pre-planning. Family-owned Spicer-Mullikin is also one of the few funeral homes in Delaware to employ a full-time grief specialist for post-service care. For more information about Spicer-Mullikin and the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, please visit spicermullikin.com.

Spicer-Mullikin: Our service reflects your love.®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.