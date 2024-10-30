Interior Department Delivers $46 Million for Klamath Basin Restoration as Part of the President’s Investing in America Agenda

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The U.S. Department of the Interior today announced nearly $46 million in investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for ecosystem restoration activities that address high-priority Klamath Basin water-related challenges in southern Oregon and northern California.

In February, the Department announced a landmark agreement between the Klamath Tribes, Yurok Tribe, Karuk Tribe and Klamath Water Users Association to advance collaborative efforts to restore the Klamath Basin ecosystem and improve water supply reliability for Klamath Project agriculture. Funds announced today will support 24 restoration projects developed by signers of this agreement, as well as other Tribes and other conservation partners.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is funding restoration projects that will provide lasting ecological solutions, critical habitat restoration needed for threatened and endangered species, and agriculture resilience for the Klamath Basin,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “With the help of our partners in the basin, our shared commitment to protecting this ecosystem will benefit the watersheds, agriculture, forests and abundant populations of species that call this landscape home.”

“It’s inspiring to help advance our efforts to achieve a drought-resilient and restored ecosystem in this region,” said Service Director Martha Williams. "I am grateful for the work with Tribes and many partners to collectively choose projects focused on holistic solutions in the basin that will continue for many generations to come.”

Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Department is implementing more than $2 billion in investments to restore the nation’s lands and waters. To guide these historic investments, and in support of the President’s America the Beautiful initiative, the Department unveiled the Restoration and Resilience Framework, to support coordination across agency programs and drive transformational outcomes, including a commitment to advance collaborative efforts to restore the Klamath Basin ecosystem and improve water supply reliability for Klamath Project agriculture through the Klamath Keystone Initiative. By working collaboratively with ranchers, state and local governments, Tribal nations, and other stakeholders, the Department is working to build ecological resilience in core habitats and make landscape-scale restoration investments across this important ecosystem.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Service is investing a total of $162 million over five years to restore the Klamath region’s ecosystem and repair local economies. These investments will secure reliable water for the national wildlife refuges, advance the restoration of salmon post dam removal, address water quality and conveyance issues, and support co-developed restoration projects with Tribes, farmers and ranchers, and conservation partners.

As part of today’s investments, $13 million will be used to complete restoration of the Agency-Barnes wetland units of Upper Klamath National Wildlife Refuge and provide fish habitat access in Fourmile and Sevenmile creeks. Covering 14,356 acres, the restored wetland will create vital habitat for waterfowl, federally endangered Lost River and shortnose suckers, and other species, making it one of the largest wetland restoration initiatives in the United States.

Other projects announced today will help to develop and restore wetlands, shorelines and native habitats around Lake Ewauna, Link River, Tule Lake, Scott River and upper Williamson River.

A full project list is available on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s website.

To learn more about the impacts of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Klamath Basin, tune into the Service’s Nature’s Infrastructure podcast. Explore Klamath Basin Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funded restoration projects in an interactive StoryMap.

Additional examples of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments may be found in the Service’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law annual report, and photos may be found in the Klamath Basin photo gallery.

###