Fiscal Notes: Can Texas still boast about housing affordability?
TEXAS, October 30 - AFFORDABILITY GAP WIDENS
Some Homeowners Hope and Save in Place of Insurance
During the past five years, Texas homeowners have experienced a rise in insurance premiums that outpaced the rest of the U.S. A few insurers have chosen to limit business in the state. Higher costs and fewer options leave some Texans in a perilous situation — going without. It’s one aspect further complicating the state’s reputation for lower housing costs.
HOUSING REPORT RECAP
Home Inventory Shortage Puts the Squeeze on Texans
In early 2024, U.S. housing affordability — the ability of someone with a median family income to afford median-priced housing — hit its lowest level since 1985. In our recent report, the Housing Affordability Challenge, researchers with the Comptroller's office examined factors contributing to those rapidly rising costs and how the crisis is affecting Texans.
