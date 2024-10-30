Nigeria’s First Indoor Heated Swim Academy Focuses on Water Safety and Community Engagement

ABUJA, NIGERIA, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In September 2022, Rosaline and her husband launched Nigeria’s first indoor heated swim academy, Albyn Swim Academy, with a mission to address water safety and reduce drowning incidents, a leading cause of unintentional injury worldwide. Located in Nigeria, the academy offers lessons for all ages, from infants as young as six months to adults, and aims to increase access to essential swimming skills.Beginning with a modest enrollment of 24 students, Albyn Swim Academy now trains over 800 individuals in swimming and water survival skills. Equipped with heated indoor facilities powered sustainably through solar energy, the academy is committed to expanding water safety across Nigeria. Their Green Albyn Initiative supports this goal, using an eco-friendly solar coil system to heat the pool.The Albyn Swim Academy has also undertaken several social initiatives, including free swim lessons for children from orphanages and welfare homes. They offer water safety classes to schoolchildren and have introduced the "Earn While You Learn" program, which provides women with paid training to become certified swim instructors, equipping them with skills to help support their families.According to Rosaline, water safety education can play a key role in saving lives, noting that swimming is more than a recreational skill—it is essential for safety. “Learn to swim, learn to live,” she said. With demand for their services growing, Rosaline and her team are looking toward expansion across Nigeria and other African regions. Their vision includes specialized programs for children and adults with unique needs, aiming to make swim safety accessible to all.Albyn Swim Academy continues to advocate for increased awareness around water safety, aspiring to reduce drowning risks and promote safety around water bodies.For additional information, Albyn Swim Academy can be reached via its website: www.albynswimacademy.com

