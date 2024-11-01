Avina Raises $3.2M Seed to Scale X-Ray Vision for Sales Teams

Avina is a proprietary AI companion that guides sellers from their first meeting to their last email Avina revolutionizes account intelligence by leveraging all marketing and sales touchpoints, along with external buying signals

Founding team previously built and sold Bowtie, an AI receptionist, to Mindbody in 2019

We’re excited to pioneer a platform that leverages recent breakthroughs in AI and data orchestration to transform a data mess into actionable insights for sellers.” — Ron Fisher, co-founder and CEO of Avina

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avina, a proprietary AI companion that guides sellers from their first meeting to their last email, announced today that it closed a successful $3.2M seed round co-led by nvp capital and RRE Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator.

Avina leverages artificial intelligence on top of a business’s unified marketing, sales, and external data stack to help sales reps cut through the noise by surfacing key insights and pain-points during prospecting, outreach, meeting prep, and while working deals.

Through contextual and natural language interfaces, Avina intelligently alerts sellers on which accounts to target, provides detailed briefs to help navigate conversations, helps draft personalized communications, and tracks key tasks.

The platform captures unique intent data by analyzing the content (webpages, emails, ads, etc) prospects interact with and monitors external buying signals to recommend to sellers how they can help based on a prospect's priorities. Avina is the only AI sales assistant that has all the context of every deal.

Avina has developed breakthrough tracking to analyze exactly what individual leads are reading, screen-shotting, and copying, down to the sentence, on your website, then leverages LLMs to interpret it.

By collecting this data alongside the contents of emails they are opening, ads they are clicking on, and more, Avina bridges the gap between marketing and sales and is the only platform to reveal an account’s pain points based on the user’s behavior across all of your marketing collateral. It’s a model for how AI technology will drive the next wave of category-defining B2B software applications.

“Avina emerged from our own frustrations operating in a large B2B business seeing how siloed the marketing and sales team were,” said Ron Fisher, co-founder and CEO of Avina. “For too long, B2B sellers have been operating with fragmented data and gut feeling trying to figure out what is important to a lead in driving deals forward. We’re excited to pioneer a platform that leverages recent breakthroughs in AI and data orchestration to transform a data mess into actionable insights for sellers to know exactly how to approach every conversation.”

Fisher and his co-founders Michael Wang and Vivek Sudarsan previously worked together to found and scale Bowtie, an AI/NLP-driven chatbot for appointment-based businesses. Bowtie was acquired in 2019 by Mindbody with the AI currently serving thousands of businesses all over the world as Messenger[ai]. All three co-founders are graduates of Cornell Tech.

According to Hubspot’s State of Sales Report, companies that align their sales and marketing teams achieve 38% higher sales win rates. Additionally, even with a wealth of data, 82% of business professionals feel sellers are not prepared for their calls, according to Sirius Decisions Research. Avina revolutionizes account intelligence by leveraging all marketing and sales touchpoints, along with external buying signals, to provide every seller with the knowledge they need to approach any conversation or deal with confidence.

“Avina makes sure our sellers are always on their A-game for client meetings. It’s become an indispensable part of our process, ensuring our team is always prepared, keeps deals progressing smoothly, and provides key updates on account activities,” said Amorah Sandberg, CRO of Pypestream. “What really impressed me is Avina’s ability to surface hidden insights that we might have otherwise missed.”

“Avina’s AI platform provides a quantum leap in coordinating marketing and sales efforts. It focuses attention on key areas of opportunity and provides targeted, actionable recommendations, creating real value for customers,” said Tom Wisniewski at nvp. “Avina stands out not only as a new product but a new category. Its seamless user experience and ability to drive real results are key differentiators.” nvp capital was the lead investor in the team’s previous venture, Bowtie.

Raju Rishi, Managing Partner of RRE Ventures said, “Previous leaps forward in technology, like the introduction of the internet and smartphones, allowed companies to flourish by building new properties for those mediums. However, with AI the companies that are most likely to flourish are those that operationalize their own unique data to build models that dramatically improve their output. Avina is building that future.”

The platform features a contextual Chrome extension for prospecting, alerting, and researching and a slack bot that provides just-in-time account intelligence, with over 100 data integrations, proactive alerting, website visitor identification, content tracking, and much more. The funding will enable the team to scale their platform.

About Avina:

Avina is an AI companion for B2B sales teams that guide sellers from their first meeting to their last email. It automatically knits together, cleans, and analyzes marketing and sales data, giving sales teams the ability to understand their accounts and what actions to take next to maximize the likelihood a deal will close. For more information visit avina.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.