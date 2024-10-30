New Album Speleogenesis By Dave Schoepke and Chants

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Dave Schoepke and Chants, aka Jordan Cohen, have released their percussion based-club/house music debut album SPELEOGENESIS on Maloca Records which has been received globally with great reviews. One such review came from the BBC - Radio 6 Music, The New Music Fix featuring Deb Grant and Tom Ravenscroft. The hosts went on to say “whole thing is vibe, very into into it.” Deb was kind enough to say to Schoepke, “thanks for the gorgeous music.”Schoepke reflects on this project with a long personal history in understanding music that makes people want to dance. “The difference in SPELEOGENESIS was finding new rhythmic textures and sounds to achieve the goal of keeping people in motion while enjoying good music.”And continuing updates on Schoepke’s current release, Sun Will Follow. The Wire Magazine’s seasoned Deputy Editor Joseph Stannard, wrote a solid review in the June issue (#484) capturing the essence of the record by referencing musical similarities from sound pioneers David Bowie to Gary Numan. “Schoepke appears more concerned with transporting the listener into uncanny situations and leaving them to figure it out.” Stannard goes on to say,”the album offers a series of interconnected chambers, its title is hinting at an escape the music itself does not permit.”You can order Sun Will Follow by Dave Schoepke, at the following links. Digital - daveschoepkedrummer Vinyl – SWF RecordDavid Schoepke D. Schoepke email us here Visit us on social media: Facebook Instagram

