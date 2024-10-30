Board of Elections Informs RI Residents of Right to Vote for President and Vice-President on Election Day Even If They Did Not Register to Vote by the Deadline

RHODE ISLAND, October 30 - CRANSTON, RI -- The Rhode Island Board of Elections wants all residents of the state to be aware of the same-day registration law, which allows residents who missed the October 6th registration deadline to still be able to vote for President and Vice-President on November 5th at a designated voting location in their city or town.

To vote for President and Vice-President, residents must meet the following requirements:

· Are a United States Citizen · 18-years-old · Not incarcerated upon a felony conviction · Not judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court of law · Have resided in RI since October 6th or prior

Residents who are already registered to vote in Rhode Island but moved to a different city or town are also eligible to take advantage of this option if they missed the October 6th deadline to register in their new city or town of residence. On November 5th, specific voting locations will be established in all the cities and towns to process voters taking advantage of this law. Residents must vote at the location found within their city or town of residence. A list of locations has been attached to this release.

Registered voters can always view or update their registration record, determine their assigned polling place, and view their sample ballot online at vote.ri.gov.

For more information, please call 401-222-2345 or visit online at elections.ri.gov.

# # #

Same-Day Registration to Vote for President and Vice-President Voting Locations on November 5th:

Barrington, Town Hall 283 County Rd. 02806 Tel. 247-1900 x4 Bristol, Town Hall 10 Court St. 02809 Tel. 253-7000 Burrillville, Town Hall 105 Harrisville Main St. Harrisville 02830 Tel. 568-4300 Central Falls, City Hall 580 Broad St. 02863 Tel. 727-7450 Charlestown, Town Hall 4540 South County Trl. 02813 Tel. 364-1200 Coventry, Town Hall Annex 1675 Flat River Rd. 02816 Tel. 822-9150 Cranston, City Hall 869 Park Ave. 02910 Tel. 780-3126 Cumberland, Town Hall 45 Broad St. 02864 Tel. 728-2400 East Greenwich, Town Hall 125 Main St., P.O. Box 111 02818 Tel. 886-8603 East Providence, City Hall 145 Taunton Ave. 02914 Tel. 435-7502 Exeter, Town Hall 675 Ten Rod Rd. 02822 Tel. 294-2287 Foster, Town Hall 181 Howard Hill Rd. 02825 Tel. 392-9201 Glocester, Town Hall 1145 Putnam Pike P.O. Drawer B 02814 Tel. 568-6206 x0 Hopkinton, Town Hall 1 Town House Rd. 02833 Tel. 377-7777 Jamestown, Town Hall 93 Narragansett Ave. 02835 Tel. 423-9804 Johnston Senior Center, 1291 Hartford Ave. 02919 Tel. 553-8856 Lincoln, Town Hall, 100 Old River Rd 02865 Tel. 333-1140 Little Compton, JF Wilbur McMahon School 28 Commons 02837 Tel. 635-4400 Middletown, Town Hall 350 East Main Rd. 02842 Tel. 849-5540 Narragansett, Town Hall 25 Fifth Ave. 02882 Tel. 782-0625 Newport, City Hall 43 Broadway 02840 Tel. 845-5386 New Shoreham, Town Hall 16 Old Town Rd. P.O. Box 220 02807 Tel. 466-3200 North Kingstown, Town Hall 100 Fairway Drive 02852 Tel. 294-3331 x128 North Providence, Town Hall 2000 Smith St. 02911 Tel. 232-0900 x234 North Smithfield, Municipal Annex 575 Smithfield Rd. 02896 Tel. 767-2200 Blackstone Valley Visitor Center 137 Roosevelt Ave. 02860 Tel. 722-1637 Portsmouth, Town Hall 2200 East Main Rd. 02871 Tel. 683-3157 Providence, Amica Mutual Pavilion 1 La Salle Square. 02903 Tel. 421-0495 Richmond, Town Hall 5 Richmond Townhouse Rd. Wyoming 02898 Tel. 539-9000 x9 Scituate, Town Hall 195 Danielson Pike P.O. Box 328, North Scituate 02857 Tel. 647-7466 Smithfield, Town Hall 64 Farnum Pike, Smithfield 02917 Tel. 233-1000 x116 South Kingstown, Town Hall 180 High St. Wakefield 02879 Tel. 789-9331 x1231 Tiverton, Town Hall 343 Highland Rd. 02878 Tel. 625-6703 Warren, Town Hall 514 Main St. 02885 Tel. 245-7340 Warwick, City Hall 3275 Post Rd. 02886 Tel. 738-2000 West Greenwich, Town Hall 280 Victory Hwy. 02817 Tel. 392-3800 West Warwick, Town Hall 1170 Main St. 02893 Tel. 822-9201 Westerly, Town Hall 45 Broad St. 02891 Tel. 348-2503 Woonsocket, City Hall 169 Main St. P.O. Box B 02895 Tel. 767-9223