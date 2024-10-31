Nothreat and Azerconnect Group Join Forces to Bolster Cybersecurity for UN’s COP29 Conference

Nothreat and Azerconnect Group

Nothreat has partnered with Azerconnect Group, the official connectivity provider for COP29 by the United Nations, to ensure cybersecurity at this event.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat , an innovative cybersecurity startup, has partnered with Azerconnect Group, the official connectivity provider for COP29 environmental conference organized by the United Nations, to ensure cybersecurity at this major global event. As the cybersecurity provider, Nothreat will deploy its AI-driven solutions to monitor attacks in real-time and respond appropriately, protecting against connectivity breaches and threats.The 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), organized by the United Nations, will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024. This major event will host over 80,000 participants, including high-profile global speakers. With increasing cyber threats targeting large events, robust cybersecurity measures are crucial for protecting sensitive data and ensuring uninterrupted operations.Nothreat will implement its comprehensive suite, proven to improve threat detection on average by 55% compared to other solutions, which includes key products such as CyberEcho and CES (Cybersecurity Event System), alongside Firewall Integration. CyberEcho, a US patent-pending technology uses Clone-Based Traps to create virtual “honeypots,” deceiving hackers into attacking these decoys instead of real web-services and IoT devices. These AI-driven technologies will provide real-time monitoring and detection of cyber threats, ensuring secure internet connectivity and breach protection throughout the conference. The effectiveness of Nothreat's solutions, including CyberEcho, is backed by broad research and development. 50 scientists worldwide have validated Nothreat’s technology, as detailed in a research paper available here.Sergej Kostenko, CEO at Nothreat, stated: “Safeguarding COP29 is critical due to its global significance in addressing environmental issues. Together with our strategic partner Azerconnect Group, we are committed to implementing robust cybersecurity measures to protect this pivotal event. Our partnership aims to strategically enhance security against potential breaches in internet connectivity during the conference.”Dovlat Dovlatov, Deputy CEO at Azerconnect Group added: “Collaborating with Nothreat enables us to strengthen our infrastructure's protection against potential cyber threats. This partnership highlights our shared dedication to safeguarding COP29’s infrastructure, which is essential for maintaining smooth operations throughout the conference.”The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to ESG principles and the protection of critical events on the global level. By working together, Nothreat and Azerconnect Group aim to set a new standard for cybersecurity at major international events.About NothreatNothreat is a pioneer in crowd-immunity and AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to protecting businesses in real-time against cyber threats. Our Continuous Learning AI improves defense methods with every attack, detecting zero-day threats with 99% accuracy. Nothreat's system detects on average 55% more attacks compared to other solutions. Developed through extensive R&D and validated by researchers and industry experts, Nothreat's approach offers unparalleled protection against sophisticated cyber threats.Key products include CyberEcho with US patent-pending Clone-Based Traps technology, the AI-driven Cybersecurity Event System (CES), AIoT Defend for IoT devices, and a 24/7 Security Operational Center (SOC). Nothreat's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing firewalls, requiring no major infrastructure changes.About Azerconnect GroupAs a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV. Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.