- Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Moves 400 Waitlisted Grant Applicants to Active Participant Status

October 24, 2024

Total round 5 participant count is now 1,000

The 400 Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) registrants who were placed on the waitlist after registering for the fifth round of grants last month have been moved to active participant status and may now apply for a grant. LFHP staff sent emails to all 400 waitlisted participants on Wednesday, Oct. 16, notifying them that they have been selected to participate and must apply by midnight on October 30.

Over 11,700 homeowners signed up for the lottery, which will award grants of up to $10,000 to homeowners who upgrade their roof to the stronger FORTIFIED standard.

“Everyone who registered for the LFHP lottery and was placed on the waitlist should immediately check their email to complete the application process,” said Commissioner Temple. “We look forward to putting more FORTIFIED roofs on houses.”

Anyone interested in receiving information about future grant rounds, including registrants who were not selected to participate in this round, can sign up for email alerts here.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.

