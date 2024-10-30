North Carolina's September County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in September 2024. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.6 percent while Buncombe, Ashe, Avery, Currituck, Watauga, Swain, and Dare Counties each had the lowest at 2.5 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.6 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.6 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% September 97 3 0 August (revised) 79 21 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 66 counties, increased in 14, and remained unchanged in 20. Seven metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, two increased, and six remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in September by 69,046 to 5,097,020, while those unemployed decreased by 56,132 to 167,762. Since September 2023, the number of workers employed statewide increased 6,657, while those unemployed decreased 2,266.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, 2024 when the statewide unemployment rate for October 2024 will be released.



