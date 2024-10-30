Special Olympics Florida Hosts Annual Champions Gala

Celebration honors athletes and their supporters

CLERMONT, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Florida hosted its 2024 Champions Gala Presented by Publix recently, at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort.

The annual celebration is a tribute to the remarkable athletes of Special Olympics Florida and to everyone helping build a world where people with intellectual disabilities have the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential. By providing access to resources and encouragement, they can achieve remarkable things – on and off the playing field.

Presented by Publix Super Markets, the Champions Gala is one of the most anticipated and spectacular social events of the year. The event, attended by more than 400 guests, showcased the courage and determination of Special Olympics Florida athletes and honored the organization’s 2024 award winners, which included:

Athlete of the Year: Chris McDarby of Hillsborough County

Coach of the Year: Elizabeth Dager of Miami-Dade County

Eunice Kennedy Shriver Award: Florida Department of Education

The evening featured inspiring stories, incredible food and drinks, and spectacular entertainment. The Gala was emceed by WESH 2 News anchor and Special Olympics Florida Board Member Meredith McDonough and retired WESH 2 News anchor – and former Board Member – Jim Payne. Both McDonough and Payne are longtime supporters of Special Olympics Florida.

The Champions Gala is made possible through the generous support of our corporate partners – including Presenting Sponsor, Publix Super Markets, Platinum sponsors Anheuser-Busch, The Walt Disney Company, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, CHEP, TD Bank, American Holtzkraft, Fanatics, Greenberg Traurig, Momentec Brands, Travel + Leisure, Truist, and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

“Our sponsors and partners recognize the talents and tremendous potential of our athletes and all people with intellectual disabilities,” said Special Olympics President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “They have embraced our mission and our athletes, and we are so thankful to have them on our team.”

For more information about Special Olympics Florida, contact Jim Stratton at jimstratton@sofl.org or visit SpecialOlympicsFlorida.org.

About Special Olympics Florida: Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to people with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers. The organization serves 75,000 athletes statewide and seeks to build communities where people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and given the opportunities they deserve. To learn more, visit www.specialolympics.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.