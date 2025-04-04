MOORE LAW PLLC ENCOURAGES SoundHound AI, INC. (NASDAQ: SOUN) INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. (NASDAQ: SOUN)



SoundHound provides an independent voice AI platform that purportedly enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers.

The SoundHound investigation concerns false and/or misleading statements and/or failure to disclose (i) material weaknesses in SoundHound’s internal controls over financial reporting impaired SoundHound’s ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (ii) the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) and as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound’s reported goodwill following its acquisition of Amelia Holdings, Inc. was inflated and would need to be corrected.

On March 4, 2025, SoundHound disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report for 2024, stating that “[d]ue to the complexity of accounting for [the SYNQ3 and Amelia acquisitions], the Company require[d] additional time to prepare financial statements and the accompanying notes” and that SoundHound “ha[d] identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, the price of SoundHound stock fell nearly 6%. Year to date SoundHound stock is down over 60%.

If you own SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares, you are encouraged to contact us at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com or call (212) 709-8245. You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

