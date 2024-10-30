Masonry Alliance Program Opens Limited Membership Opportunities on November 1st

The 2025 MAP Will Open Availability On Nov 1 Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) Logo

The Masonry Alliance Program is the flagship way for suppliers to reach over 30,000 contractors and 20,000 architects in the $33 billion industry.

The first year of the Masonry Alliance Program was a tremendous success. We are eagerly looking forward to our second year, with exciting new opportunities for our Partners.” — Todd Fredrick, MCAA Director of Development

ALGONQUIN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is excited to announce that limited membership opportunities in the prestigious Masonry Alliance Program (MAP) will be available to the industry starting Friday, November 1st. This exclusive program offers unparalleled industry immersion opportunities for suppliers looking to enhance their presence and impact within the masonry sector. The Masonry Alliance Program is permanently capped at 70 companies. We are currently in the process of renewing our 2024 MAP partners and anticipate approximately 20 open spots."The first year of the Masonry Alliance Program was a tremendous success, and we are thrilled to see the continued interest and enthusiasm from industry leaders," said Todd Fredrick, MCAA's Director of Development. "We are eagerly looking forward to an even more impactful second year, with exciting new opportunities for our Partners."In addition to the existing benefits, new members will enjoy exciting new opportunities, including guest appearances on industry podcasts and commercials, further amplifying their reach and influence.About Mason Contractors Association of America: The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is the national trade association representing mason contractors in the $33 billion industry. The MCAA is committed to preserving and promoting the trade by providing continuing education, advocating fair codes and standards, fostering a safe work environment, recruiting future manpower, and marketing the benefits of masonry materials. Recently, the MCAA has debuted its proprietary GEORGE AI system in a free open beta and has launched the MASONRY STRONG Podcast About The Masonry Alliance Program: For more information on the Masonry Alliance Program, which provides industry suppliers unparalleled industry immersion opportunities, please visit masonryalliances.com. This website offers comprehensive details on the benefits available at each tier.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.