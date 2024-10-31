Sporting Moustaches Author to Donate $1 Of Every Copy Sold During Movember To Men's Health Charity

Sporting Moustaches by Aug Stone

Sales of the humorous moustache-themed book will go towards raising money & awareness for issues such as mental health, prostate and testicular cancer

Aug Stone explores the absurd place where sports and facial hair collide, and it’s like nothing you’ve read before.” — Vol. 1 Brooklyn

STRATFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During ‘Movember’, men around the world grow a moustache to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues such as mental health, suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancer. In support of this, for the entire month of November, Connecticut author Aug Stone and his publisher Sagging Meniscus Press will be donating one dollar from every copy sold of Stone’s latest book, Sporting Moustaches, to the Movember charity. “It’s a great cause, and a personal one to me.” says Stone, “I’ve had family members and friends deal with these issues. The book is very funny and while laughter might not be 'the best medicine', it certainly helps to uplift the spirit during difficult times.”

Thirteen tall tales about the role facial hair has played in athletics and competition over the years, Sporting Moustaches puts the “ache” in “moustache.” Whiskers are wrapped around sticks, bats, clubs, paddles, chess pieces, and shotglasses, woven into ropes, nets, arrow strings, and even other whiskers. The stories touch on the idea of the playoff beard, superstitions, Movember, The Cleveland Curse, mid-20th century American values eschewing all but the clean shaven, and how in the 1978 Chess World Championship the opponents accused each other of using psychic powers. There are of course more than a few allusions to Burt Reynolds. Packed with puns and pop culture references galore, Sporting Moustaches is a tribute to those who kept their head in the game.

The book was released in April and Stone has spent the year promoting it across the country with events in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Columbus, Philadelphia, and multiple ones in his home state of Connecticut. Stone will be holding two events in November at which he will be donating 50% of the sales to Movember:

Saturday November 16th – Breakwater Books, Guilford, CT – 1-3 PM – SIGNING

Sunday November 17th – Hidden Gem, Wallingford, CT – 4 PM – READING

Sporting Moustaches is available through all the major online outlets and can be ordered by any bookstore. Please consider purchasing from bookshop.org to support local independent shops.

Aug Stone is a writer, musician, & comedian. His 2023 novel, The Ballad Of Buttery Cake Ass, was one of Vulture’s Best Comedy Books Of The Year. Aug is also author of the memoir Nick Cave’s Bar and comedy novel Off-License To Kill. His journalism has appeared in The Quietus, The Comics Journal, Under The Radar, and many more sites and magazines. Aug was a founding member of H Bird and The Soft Close-Ups, and has played in countless other bands. He performs comedy as absurdist stream-of-consciousness raconteur, Young Southpaw.

Stone is available for interviews and events. Review copies of Sporting Moustaches are available upon request.

Aug Stone talking about Sporting Moustaches with Eric Parker on WFSB

