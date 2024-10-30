Detections of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Backyard Livestock

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in 1 of 5 pigs living on a small farm in Crook County. While NVSL confirmed HPAI in one pig, results on samples collected from the other four pigs are pending. This is the same farm where the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), humanely euthanized 70 HPAI-affected backyard birds last week. ODA State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz placed a quarantine on the property, and ODA’s veterinary team is conducting surveillance.

While HPAI confirmation is not unexpected due to the previous detection on the premises, this is the first HPAI detection in pigs. All five pigs and the 70 birds on the property were humanely euthanized to prevent the further spread of the highly contagious virus. None of the animals on the farm entered the food supply chain, nor were they intended for the commercial food market. It’s important to note that when properly prepared and cooked, HPAI does not affect meat or egg products, and these food items remain safe. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends choosing pasteurized milk and dairy products to protect your health and your family’s health.

HPAI is a serious disease. ODA, USDA, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), and Crook County Public Health responded quickly and according to established One Health response plans. These plans include implementing quarantine restrictions, humanely euthanizing affected flocks and animals, disposing of affected birds and animals, cleaning and eliminating the virus from affected premises, conducting surveillance, and monitoring individuals exposed to infected animals. ODA provided the animal owners with personal protective (PPE) equipment, and Crook County Public Health and OHA are educating and monitoring exposed individuals.

While these response efforts are critical in ending the outbreak, there are also actions bird and livestock owners can take to help stop the spread of the virus.

Biosecurity measures can include:

Preventing exposure of domestic poultry and livestock to wildlife, especially wild waterfowl

Limiting the co-mingling of different species of livestock, especially poultry and pigs

Wash your hands before and after handling your flock

Cleaning vehicles, tools, or equipment

Limiting unnecessary visitors

Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths

Changing clothes upon contact with birds.

The current strain of HPAI circulating in the U.S. and worldwide is endemic in wild birds, causing outbreaks in poultry, wild mammals, including seals and sea lions, and domestic animals, including dairy cows. HPAI has been confirmed in dairy cattle in 14 states, including California and Idaho. Oregon has no confirmed HPAI cases in dairy cattle. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it is safe to eat properly handled and cooked eggs and beef in the U.S., the risk of HPAI spreading to people from animals is extremely low.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported immediately to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt phone 1-800-347-7028).

To report the death of wild birds, please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Please do not collect or handle the birds; instead, call 1-866-968-2600 or email Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting backyard flocks, please visit ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza-Spanish.

Detecciones de influenza aviar altamente patógena en ganado de traspatio

Los Laboratorios Nacionales de Servicios Veterinarios (NVSL) han confirmado la presencia de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP, en inglés Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza HPAI) en 1 de los 5 cerdos que viven en una pequeña granja del condado de Crook. Se trata de la misma granja en la que el Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (en inglés Oregon Department of Agriculture, ODA), en colaboración con el Departamento de Agricultura de EE.UU. (en inglés U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA), practicó la eutanasia humanitaria a 70 aves de traspatio afectadas por la IAAP la semana pasada. Aunque el NVSL confirmó la IAAP en un cerdo, los resultados de las muestras recogidas de los otros cuatro cerdos están pendientes. El Dr. Ryan Scholz, veterinario estatal de la ODA, puso en cuarentena la propiedad y el equipo veterinario de la ODA está llevando a cabo la vigilancia.

Aunque la confirmación de la IAAP no es inesperada debido a la detección previa en las instalaciones, esta es la primera detección de IAAP en cerdos. Los cinco cerdos y las 70 aves de la propiedad fueron sacrificados sin crueldad para evitar una mayor propagación del virus altamente contagioso. Ninguno de los animales de la granja entró en la cadena de suministro de alimentos, ni estaban destinados al mercado comercial de alimentos. Es importante señalar que, cuando se prepara y cocina adecuadamente, la influenza aviar altamente patógena no afecta a los productos cárnicos ni a los huevos, y estos alimentos siguen siendo seguros. Los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades (en inglés Centers for Disease Control, CDC) de EE.UU. también recomiendan elegir leche y productos lácteos pasteurizados para proteger su salud y la de su familia.

La IAAP es una enfermedad grave. La ODA, el USDA, la Autoridad Sanitaria de Oregón (en inglés the Oregon Health Authority, OHA) y la Salud Pública del condado de Crook respondieron rápidamente y de acuerdo con los planes de respuesta One Health establecidos. Estos planes incluyen la aplicación de restricciones de cuarentena, la eutanasia humanitaria de las bandadas y animales afectados, la eliminación de las aves y animales afectados, la limpieza y eliminación del virus de las instalaciones afectadas, la realización de la vigilancia y el seguimiento de las personas expuestas a los animales infectados. La ODA proporcionó a los propietarios de animales equipos de protección personal (en inglés Personal Protective Equipment, PPE), y Salud Pública del condado de Crook y la OHA están educando y controlando a las personas expuestas.

Aunque estos esfuerzos de respuesta son fundamentales para acabar con el brote, también hay medidas que los propietarios de aves y ganado pueden tomar para ayudar a detener la propagación del virus.

Las medidas de bioseguridad pueden incluir

– Evitar la exposición de las aves de corral y el ganado doméstico a la fauna silvestre, especialmente a las aves acuáticas salvajes

– Limitar la mezcla de diferentes especies de ganado, especialmente aves de corral y cerdos

– Lavarse las manos antes y después de manipular el rebaño

– Limpiar los vehículos, herramientas o equipos

– Limitar las visitas innecesarias

– Higienizar el calzado en pediluvios limpios

– Cambiarse de ropa al entrar en contacto con aves

La cepa actual de influenza aviar altamente patógena que circula en EE.UU. y en todo el mundo es endémica en aves silvestres, y causa brotes en aves de corral, mamíferos silvestres, como focas y leones marinos, y animales domésticos, como vacas lecheras.

La influenza aviar altamente patógena se ha confirmado en vacas lecheras de 14 estados, entre ellos California e Idaho. En Oregón no se ha confirmado ningún caso de gripe aviar altamente patógena en ganado lechero. La Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de EE.UU. (en inglés U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA) afirma que es seguro comer huevos y carne de vacuno manipulados y cocinados adecuadamente en EE.UU., el riesgo de que la gripe aviar altamente patógena se propague a las personas a partir de los animales es extremadamente bajo.

Para obtener más información sobre cómo proteger a su bandada en el patio trasero, visite al ODA en línea en Avian Influenza – Spanish.

La muerte o enfermedad entre las aves domésticas debe notificarse al ODA. Por favor informe llamando al 503-986-4711 (Teléfono Alternativo: 1-800-347-7028).

Póngase en contacto con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW) para aves silvestres. No recoja ni manipule las aves, pero informe el incidente directamente a ODFW al 866-968-2600 o Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.