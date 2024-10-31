Burch Law Firm’s Travis Steel Honored with Rising Stars of New Braunfels Award

Travis Steel, attorney at Burch Law Firm and 2024 Rising Stars of New Braunfels awardee

Local attorney earns prestigious award

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burch Law Firm is proud to announce that attorney Travis Steel has been recognized as one of the 2024 Rising Stars of New Braunfels, an esteemed award presented annually by the New Braunfels Jaycees, the New Braunfels Chamber, and the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. This prestigious honor celebrates young leaders under 40 who are making a meaningful impact in their professions and community.The Rising Stars of New Braunfels program identifies and honors outstanding individuals who excel in their professional roles and contribute to the well-being of New Braunfels through volunteerism and civic engagement. Selection criteria for this award include being between the ages of 18 and 40, making notable contributions to their profession, and engaging actively in community service within New Braunfels. Those selected are recognized for their commitment to making the community a better place and are on a path to becoming New Braunfels’ future leaders. More information about the award criteria can be found here Travis Steel embodies these values as a dedicated legal professional committed to supporting clients and promoting justice in the community. His dedication to providing quality legal counsel to clients at Burch Law Firm, combined with his involvement in local initiatives, has set him apart as a leader within New Braunfels.The Rising Stars honorees will be celebrated at the upcoming Rising Stars Soiree on January 10, 2025, at The Hidden Gem of Gruene. This event will feature an awards presentation and the announcement of the 2024 Distinguished Young Leader Award, recognizing one individual who has made an extraordinary impact on the community.Burch Law Firm congratulates Travis on this outstanding achievement and looks forward to supporting him as he continues to make a difference in the New Braunfels community.About Burch Law FirmFor over 31 years, Burch Law Firm has provided exceptional legal services to the residents of New Braunfels and the surrounding area. With a strong commitment to justice, integrity, and community involvement, the firm is dedicated to supporting clients in various areas of law and making a positive impact on the New Braunfels community. For more information about Burch Law Firm, visit https://www.troyburchlaw.com/

