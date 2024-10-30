Deputy Minister David Mahlobo officiates launch of a water utility by Rand Water and Emfuleni Local Municipality, 3 Nov

The Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo, will join Rand Water and the Emfuleni Local Municipality on Sunday, 03 November 2024, to launch a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that is aimed at enhancing the provision of water and sanitation services within the Municipality.

The SPV is a water utility that will be responsible for implementing, managing and carrying out the maintenance of water and sanitation service systems in order to ensure sustainable basic service delivery to residents, businesses, and industries in the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

The launch of the utility comes amid severe water challenges faced in the Gauteng Province and will help to address the growing water demand and efficient water services that align with national priorities for water security in the country.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Sunday, 03 November 2024

Time: 9h30

Venue: Emerald Resorts and Casino in Vanderbijlpark

For confirmations, please contact:

Lebogang Maseko

Cell: 083 661 7859

E-mail: MasekoL2@dws.gov.za