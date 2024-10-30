Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, MEC Duma and Mayor Xaba launch project to formalise Pilgrim X Informal Settlements, 31 Oct

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi, KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma, and eThekwini Mayor Cllr Cyril Xaba will launch the Pilgrim X informal settlements upgrading project on Thursday, 31 October 2024.

Pilgrim X is a community of 392 informal structures and 500 households, strategically located near economic opportunities, schools, healthcare, and other essential social amenities, helping to address apartheid-era spatial planning disparities.

The upgraded project will yield 404 housing units with metered water, electricity, and sanitation, as well as social amenities such as parks, early childhood development sites, and places of worship.

This initiative is funded by the Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant (ISUPG) and the Human Settlements Development Grant (HSDG), a collaborative effort between national and provincial Human Settlements departments and eThekwini Metropolitan municipality.

The project prioritizes in-situ upgrading, improving existing settlements without relocation, and providing permanent engineering services and secure tenure.

eThekwini has made notable strides in upgrading informal settlements, having utilized a substantial portion of its allocated budgets for 2023/2024 and 2024/2025.

In addition to the launch, Minister Kubayi will engage with women in the built environment to discuss economic empowerment opportunities, aligning with global initiatives promoting women's economic participation and sustainable development.

Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 31 October 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Open Field, Pilgrim X, Ward 90, Isiphingo, eThekwini

