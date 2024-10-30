MEC Tertuis Simmers opens Witzenberg Road in Prince Alfred Hamlet

The realignment and upgrade to a surfaced standard of about 4km of Divisional Road (DR) 1458 near Ceres, commissioned by the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure, has been completed. A section of road has been realigned and upgraded, and a new intersection built on the R46 to Touws River. The route provides a surfaced road link between the R46 and the R303 to Citrusdal. The project was funded by Witzenberg Properties (Pty) Ltd.

DR1458 is located in a high-density fruit-producing area northeast of Ceres and southeast of Prince Alfred Hamlet. Crops include apples, pears, peaches, plums and apricots. This road serves traffic between fruit and vegetable packhouses on the R303 and farming operations along the Bo-Swaarmoed Road and the Eastern Warm-Bokkeveld.

The realignment of DR1458 required building a new section of road through undeveloped land, and constructing four major culverts, ten minor culverts and two access culverts. Drainage works included down chutes and outlet structures, side drains, and subsoil drains. Additional works include fencing, road markings and installing guardrails and road signs.

According to Pieter Graaff of Witzenberg Properties, contributing towards the construction of the road was the best possible way to make a lasting difference for the benefit of the whole community. “Everybody benefits from an improved road network – school children, labourers, tourists, commercial farmers, local government, emergency services, and the greater business community. Roads are the arteries for economic growth. They are the gateway by which people from all walks of life can improve their lives.”

“Better road infrastructure is an enabler of economic growth in the Western Cape”, said Tertuis Simmers, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure. “This newly surfaced road will provide an alternative route for tourists travelling from Cape Town to the Ceres Karoo, and for trucks transporting fresh fruit and vegetables from the Western Cape inland via Touws River. This will bring real benefits for local people and visitors to our beautiful province,” he concluded.

