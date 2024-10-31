NEW BOOK "THE REAL MARILYN MONROE" DEBUNKS MYTHS AND REVEALS INTIMATE NEW DETAILS OF HER LIFE AND DEATH

New 768-page (7x10) book

This was a savvy woman who surmounted many obstacles, had no history of vengefulness, and was never going to hold a press conference to air her grievances

A mountain of lies have unfairly slandered Marilyn Monroe's legacy” — Larry Jordan

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new 768-page book called "The Real Marilyn Monroe" by longtime, award-winning journalist Larry Jordan rewrites the history of the iconic actress who has been called “the movie’s Mona Lisa.” Jordan claims a mountain of lies about Monroe have unfairly slandered her legacy.

The popular assumption is that the actress, who died under suspicious circumstances on the night of August 4, 1962, was becoming dysfunctional due to her alleged abuse of prescription drugs and alcohol. But long overlooked is that the Los Angeles “suicide investigation team” concluded Marilyn “was not an addict…had no physical dependency on drugs, her intake could be considered light to medium and she was certainly not mentally unbalanced.”

Jordan comments, “Granted, she had her troubles, but the negative caricature of her was a gross exaggeration. This was a savvy woman who surmounted many obstacles, had no history of vengefulness, and was never going to hold a press conference to air her grievances as has been alleged. She kept her private life private, refused to speak ill of anyone—even ex-husbands—and was in the best physical and mental shape she’d been in for years. In stunning photographs and taped interviews near the end of her life she proved she was still luminescent, articulate and intelligent beyond dispute.”

Tapping recently declassified Intel documents, personal files, unpublished written recollections by some of Marilyn’s closest friends, first-hand interviews, and previously unavailable sources, Jordan paints a much different picture of Marilyn.

He says far from being the “dumb blonde,” as she was often portrayed as being, Monroe had broad intellectual interests. Her home library consisted of over 400 books. They covered works of literature, art, drama, biography, poetry, politics, history, theology, philosophy and psychology. Included were books by James Joyce, Walt Whitman, Saul Bellow and John Milton. She was friends with authors Truman Capote, Carl Sandburg, Carson McCullers and Isak Dinesen. John Steinbeck wrote her a fan letter. Marilyn’s collection also contained books on gardening (a passion of hers), Bibles, and children’s books, including her own copy of "The Little Engine That Could." She was reading "To Kill A Mockingbird" at the time of her death.

The actress routinely attended plays, poetry readings, and concerts; admired Rodins at the Met; and traveled to Illinois to see a Lincoln exhibit. Her favorite classical pieces were Respighi Overtures and compositions by Albinoni.

When Marilyn met Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev during his 1959 American tour, they discussed the novel The Brothers Karamazov and her dream of playing Grushenka in a film version of the book.

Marilyn said the first time she felt “like a star” was in 1954 while entertaining 100,000 U.S. troops in Korea, wearing a cocktail dress on stage outdoors in freezing temperatures because she knew the servicemen wanted to see her.

The book points out that Marilyn Monroe transformed the entertainment industry. She bucked the studio system, walked away from her Hollywood contract in protest over the lightweight roles she was being offered, and fled to New York where she formed Marilyn Monroe Productions. Ultimately 20th Century-Fox capitulated. She got creative control, story approval, director approval, even cinematographer approval. In doing so, she made history.

Author Larry Jordan notes that Marilyn took a public stand against nuclear proliferation, racial discrimination, poverty, Communism, and the red scare. She changed the way women in the world viewed themselves.

Publicist Roy Craft said Marilyn “had such magnetism that if 15 men were in a room with her, each man would be convinced he was the one she’d be waiting for after the others left.” She was exceptionally witty.

Marilyn’s beauty even impressed Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor and Gina Lollobrigida. By age 27, Monroe was the most popular actress in the world. Her acting coaches included Michael Chekhov and Constance Collier.

Jordan comments, “There is much the public doesn’t know about the real Marilyn Monroe, because authors have written salacious books focused on her death, not her life.” The new book does present important new details surrounding Monroe’s passing in August 1962, including long lost contemporaneous information which offers important clues about what really happened to her. Jordan reviewed this with forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht and concludes "Marilyn did not kill herself." See https://www.pageturnerbooks.biz

The Real Marilyn Monroe: Debunking the Myths & Revealing Intimate New Details Of Her Life & Death

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.