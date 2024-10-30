IMPACT Pump Solutions Expands Operations with New Facility in St. George, Utah

IMPACT Pump Solutions Inc. opens new 12,500 sq ft facility in Utah, operating under a U.S. entity named IMPACT Pump Operations Inc.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMPACT Pump Solutions Inc., a premium manufacturer of high-performance pressure pumping solutions, today announced the opening of a new facility in Hurricane, Utah, which will operate under a U.S. entity named IMPACT Pump Operations Inc. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, reinforcing its commitment to better serve its U.S. customers with enhanced service capabilities and expanded product availability.

The new 12,500-square-foot facility near St. George, Utah, will serve as a dedicated center for repair, assembly, and service, as well as a base for inventory. It is designed to provide comprehensive lifecycle support for IMPACT's high-demand pump products, including the Silverback series discharge and suction pumps, along with premium expendable pump parts such as plungers and packing.

"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to the U.S. market and our dedication to providing superior support to our customers," said Evan Burgar, Vice President for IMPACT Pump Solutions. "By establishing this facility, we're not just increasing our physical presence; we're enhancing our ability to deliver rapid, efficient, and high-quality products and service to the pressure pumping industry."

The Hurricane, Utah location was strategically chosen for its central access to key U.S. markets and Southwestern ports for international shipping. This positioning allows IMPACT to efficiently reach customers across North America while expanding its global distribution channels, supporting long-term growth in both domestic and international markets.

"Our new U.S. facility is more than just an expansion; it's a reaffirmation of our dedication to the industry," added Mr. Burgar. "We're not just providing products; we're offering comprehensive solutions that address the evolving challenges of pressure pumping operations." Key features of the new facility include:

• State-of-the-art repair and assembly capabilities

• Expanded inventory storage for faster product and parts availability

• Cutting-edge quality control measures

• Improved logistics for quicker shipping times

Through this centralized location, IMPACT aims to reduce lead times, increase manufacturing efficiency, and continue to provide seamless service, maintenance, and repair. This approach helps customers achieve optimal pump performance and minimizes non-productive time in the field, a critical factor in the demanding pressure pumping industry.

The facility is set to be fully operational by November 2024, with equipment and inventory already arriving on-site. This rapid setup demonstrates IMPACT's agility and commitment to meeting customer needs promptly.

The opening of this facility aligns with IMPACT's ongoing mission to deliver the best lifecycle support in the industry. By investing in this expansion, the company is positioning itself to better serve its growing customer base, ensuring timely availability of new products, replacement parts, consumables, and repair services.

IMPACT Pump Solutions was previously operating as Westpower's Oilfield Services Division. In February 2024, Westpower Group completed the strategic split and rebranding of its Oilfield Services Division into a new standalone company, IMPACT Pump Solutions Inc. to allow Westpower and IMPACT to focus on their core strengths—Westpower in service and OEM partnerships, while IMPACT enhances its manufacturing capabilities and expands its international presence.

For more information, please visit https://ipumps.com/ or call +1-825-413-5747.

About IMPACT Pump Solutions

IMPACT Pump Solutions is a global leader in manufacturing premium pumps, parts, and consumables for high-demand, pressure-pumping applications. Known for its durability and innovation, IMPACT’s products, including Silverback pumps and advanced expendables, help businesses maximize performance and profitability while minimizing downtime. With a commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, IMPACT continues to lead the industry in delivering robust, high-performance solutions for the world’s toughest environments.

Notes to Editors:

• The pressure pumping industry is a critical component of the oil and gas sector, particularly in hydraulic fracturing operations.

• IMPACT Pump Solutions serves businesses across North America and has a growing international presence.

• IMPACT's products, including the Silverback pumps and premium pump expendables, are trusted by a significant portion of North American fracking companies for their reliability, durability, and ability to reduce downtime and extend equipment life.

• Contact Information: Amy Drew-Brook Spokesperson, IMPACT Pump Solutions Inc. Phone: +1-825-413-5747 Email: impact-media@ipumps.com

Website: https://ipumps.com/

