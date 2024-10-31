Popbar Brings Handcrafted Frozen Delights to Wynwood Jungle, Miami

Popbar logo Some of our pops!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popbar announces the opening of its newest location in Wynwood, Miami, introducing a range of handcrafted, all-natural frozen treats on a stick. Known for its signature gelato, sorbetto, and yogurt pops, Popbar’s offerings are prepared daily on-site using high-quality ingredients, reflecting a commitment to freshness and authenticity.

Popbar offers over 60 flavors that rotate regularly, from classic favorites like chocolate and vanilla to more adventurous options such as green tea and passion fruit. The brand also features seasonal flavors, including watermelon and pumpkin pie, enhancing variety. Every pop can be enjoyed in its original form or customized with premium dips and toppings like rich dark, creamy milk, and sweet white chocolate, plus an assortment of nuts, sprinkles, and waffle cone pieces.

In line with its dedication to inclusivity, Popbar provides vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free options. PopSorbettos are entirely dairy-, gluten-, and soy-free, while PopGelatos and YogurtPops are crafted without gluten or soy. Another unique offering, the gelatoShake, is available in a milk-jug-style cup, topped with a chocolate-dipped waffle cone and whipped cream, with 12 flavor options to choose from.

Popbar’s expansion into Wynwood is guided by its commitment to quality, customer experience, and community connection. The three local owners of the Wynwood location—Eugene Mokrov, Al Nepo, and Joe Ricca—bring extensive hospitality experience and a shared vision for enhancing the area’s dynamic environment. “We’re incredibly grateful for the warm welcome from the Wynwood community!” they shared in an official statement. “Popbar fits perfectly with the vibrant, artsy spirit of Wynwood Jungle, and we can’t wait to share our delicious treats with everyone!”

With over 12 established locations across the United States and additional sites in Canada and Portugal, Popbar continues to grow. Upcoming locations reflect the brand’s ongoing expansion while maintaining a local, welcoming atmosphere. Each Popbar aims to become a community staple, sourcing fresh ingredients and providing high-quality treats for all ages and occasions. Stay updated on Popbar’s latest offerings by following on Instagram @popbar and Facebook @popbarUSA, or by visiting www.pop-bar.com.

