October 30, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Stay of Ruling on Non-Citizen Voting

For media inquiries only, contact: Shaun Kenney This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Issues Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Stay of Ruling on Non-Citizen Voting

RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares issued the following statement after a 6-3 ruling from the United States Supreme Court granted Virginia's emergency stay:

"When this began, I promised Virginians we would take this case all the way to the U.S Supreme Court if necessary. Today, I am pleased to report the Court granted our request for an emergency stay," said Attorney General Jason Miyares. "This ruling ensures that – with less than a week before the elections – Virginians can vote with confidence knowing Virginians will be choosing our elected officials. I am grateful that the Supreme Court recognized the importance of this issue and issued its decision in such a short time frame.

"This ruling is a win for election integrity and the rule of law. While I am gratified the Court moved so quickly, I remain deeply concerned and alarmed that the Biden-Harris administration chose to execute this maneuver just 25 days before an election. Today’s ruling is a reaffirmation of our commitment to election integrity, and I look forward to ensuring that our electoral process remains secure for all Virginians.

"My heartfelt thanks goes out to our entire team at the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, and all of those who tirelessly worked to present our best possible case on behalf of the Commonwealth. My further thanks is extended to the 26 fellow attorneys general who stood in unity with Virginia in this case.

"I encourage all Virginians to vote with confidence in the integrity of our elections on November 5th."