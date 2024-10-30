FILMMAKERS LAUNCH VIRAL UNITY AND PRAYER CAMPAIGN AHEAD OF DOCUMENTARY 'FIGHTING SPIRIT: A COMBAT CHAPLAIN'S JOURNEY'

Heroes Wanted: Special Campaign Honors Military Chaplains and Everyday Champions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In advance of Veterans Day, the filmmakers behind the upcoming documentary Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey have invited audiences to join a viral campaign celebrating veterans and combat chaplains. The campaign encourages people of all faiths to share personal messages of gratitude and prayers for the military, chaplains, and other everyday heroes through social media videos and posts. The film’s Executive Producer Chris Pratt jumped in with an early video post on Instagram, as did others from the filmmaking team, including Co-Director, Writer, and Producer Rich Hull and Producer Daniel Schnider.

“These were simply a few sentences we added to the film’s website, but military, faith-based, and general audiences alike have turned it into so much more as an expression of their support for the film and the heroes in their own lives,” said Co-Director, Writer, and Producer Hull. “As the viral numbers continue to grow, the filmmakers believe that it’s a validation of common ground that U.S. audiences are looking for in theaters.” Added Hull, “This is a film that’s purpose-built to bring audiences of all types together to celebrate the powerful journeys of our military’s combat chaplains, and the profound, heroic impact they have on our soldiers and solider families at a very unique moment-in-time in our country.”

The documentary, releasing in theaters on Veteran’s Day, November 8 in over 20 major U.S. cities, follows the journey of a former Army chaplain inspired by the extraordinary legacies of military chaplains, including the U.S. Army Ranger immortalized in Black Hawk Down, the four chaplains who sacrificed their lives aboard the USS Dorchester during WWII, and a chaplain recently returned home after 70 years who may soon be canonized as a saint.

“We hope to spark a movement of gratitude this Veterans Day by honoring these unsung heroes and amplifying their stories,” said Executive Producer Michael Sullivan. “We love seeing the wave of messages as the film approaches its debut only in theaters.”

“This movie reflects an underserved community of heroes and is a reminder for everyone–no matter how we live our lives in the world–to have a ‘fighting spirit’ in service to others.,” added Pratt.

“Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey speaks to the complex lives of our warriors and the mission of their families,” said Amanda Fox, President of the Military Council of Catholic Women Worldwide. “Suffering on and off the battlefield, the effects of war, our military communities desperately require the unique service of our military chaplains. The story of Chaplain Father Emil Kapaun’s actions and sacrifice is an amazing example. His actions of service, even as a prisoner of war are an inspiration. Today’s culture is in desperate need of his example.”

Audiences are encouraged to post videos or share using #FightingSpiritUnity, tagging @FightingSpiritFilm on Instagram, to spread messages of thanks and support for those who have sacrificed for our nation.

Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey is produced by Rich Hull and Daniel Schnider. Executive producers are Michael Sullivan and Tom Gibbons, CSP for Paulist Productions, and Chris Pratt and Justin D. Roberts. Co-producers are Holly Stocking, David Moore, and Brandon R. Moore.

For more information about the film, please visit https://fightingspiritfilm.com/.

# # #

About Paulist Productions

Paulist Productions is the 60-year-old non-profit production and financing company founded by renowned Catholic priest Fr. Ellwood “Bud” Kieser, also the Founder of the prestigious Humanitas Prize. Paulist’s extensive library of films and Emmy-winning TV shows includes over 500 hours of content, such as the remastered Raul Julia-starrer Romero recounting the story of the recently canonized saint Fr. Oscar Romero; The Fourth Wise Man starring Martin Sheen, Alan Arkin, Eileen Brennan and Ralph Bellamy; and Christmas films such as The Juggler of Notre Dame.

About the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps was established on July 29, 1775, just six weeks after our nation’s Army was established. Two hundred and eighteen chaplains served in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Two hundred and fifty years later, chaplains remain at the center of the Chaplain Corps, but they don’t serve alone. Today’s Army Chaplain Corps includes more than 3,000 chaplains and nearly 3,000 religious affairs specialists serving in uniform, plus more than 50 civilian directors of religious education and nearly 100 other civilians. That unified team of dedicated professionals ministers to America’s soldiers and their families in peacetime and in wartime, and in every corner of the world where America’s Army goes. Accounts of the devotion to duty and courage of Army chaplains abound. For service beyond the call of duty, 27 Army chaplains have been awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, and seven have been awarded the Medal of Honor.

official trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.