F&G Commission meeting Nov. 6-7 in Salmon

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at the Fish and Game Regional Office at 99 Highway 93 North in Salmon. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. MST at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MST on Nov. 7 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the proposed 2025-2030 Fisheries Management Plan.

Commission is scheduled to make a final decision the Panhandle CWD Management Zone and Deer Harvest Sampling.

Commission is scheduled to get an update from the Hunting and Technology Working Group.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).