Youth, Veteran, and Military Waterfowl Hunting Days Offered in November and February

October 30, 2024

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel are afforded a unique opportunity to experience the tradition of waterfowl hunting on two special hunt days: Nov. 2, 2024 and Feb. 8, 2025.

“Maryland is pleased to offer these special hunting opportunities,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “We encourage Maryland’s waterfowl hunters to share the legacy of conservation with youths and veterans and enjoy waterfowling traditions together. These opportunities will help create future conservationists that recognize the value of Maryland’s diverse wildlife habitats.”

On these two days, the following individuals may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on private or public land:

Anyone 16 years of age or younger,

Military veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code) of any age, and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training).

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel or veterans also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements.

Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp, but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Department of Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.