New report from Auditor Fitzpatrick finds the Kingston K-14 School District needs to improve its management and oversight of taxpayer funds

10/30/2024 - Jefferson City, Mo.

A report issued today by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick of the Kingston K-14 School District gives district leaders recommendations to improve the way they manage and oversee taxpayer dollars. The audit, which was initiated by a petition signed by 299 residents of the district, gives the district a rating of "fair" noting the School Board gave $68,500 in unreasonable stipends to district employees and violated the Missouri Constitution by paying retroactive extra-duty stipends totaling $2,600.

"I appreciate the effort of the residents of the district who took the time to gather the signatures to trigger this audit. I hope our report gives them a better understanding of how the district's leadership is performing as well as the areas in which the district needs to improve moving forward," said Fitzpatrick. "It's clear the School Board and district staff need to improve the level of oversight they provide for the millions of dollars in taxpayer money that flow through their schools. I'm glad to see the district has responded favorably to our recommendations and has already acted to put many of them into place."

The report details how the Kingston K-14 School District has not adequately segregated payroll duties and how one employee received more pay than authorized and others received salaries that could not be supported. This includes the superintendent's husband, who was hired as a full-time bus driver at the district's highest rate despite the fact there was no documentation to support the years of service he needed to justify that rate. Additionally, the report found $500 stipends paid to all district full-time employees in December 2022 were insufficiently supported and unreasonable. The district's own policies do not provide for such stipends, which were given to express appreciation for the district's employees, but connected to professional and personal development. The district maintained no documentation supporting the stipend amount, any evaluation of its reasonableness, or the amount of time employees were expected to spend accessing the professional and personal growth resources.

The report also found the Board violated the Missouri Constitution by paying retroactive extra-duty stipends to 13 athletic coaches and band and choir directors. The retroactive adjustments totaled approximately $2,600 for all employees. The district did not document its reasoning for applying mid-year stipend increases retroactively or any additional work performed. Payments for services previously rendered are in violation of Article III, Section 39(3), Missouri Constitution.

Another finding in the report focuses on the district's need to improve its procedures for expenditures. A review of 40 expenditures totaling approximately $1 million found 2 expenditures for which Board approval was not documented and the expenditures were not included in the monthly check listing provided to the Board for review. One of the expenditures was for $3,625 in gift cards for the district's 145 employees. The district does not have a policy on gift purchases and the report concludes the gift cards may not have been a prudent, reasonable, or necessary use of district funds. The district also failed to adequately monitor its Walmart purchasing cards, which resulted in 5 of the district's 17 active cards being in the possession of former employees.

The audit also found the district issued General Obligation bonds using a negotiated sale rather than a competitive sale process, did not solicit proposals for underwriting services, and received financial advisory services from the underwriter. Additionally, the district needs to improve its receipting and depositing procedures, regularly prepare complete and timely annual budgets, fully comply with the Sunshine Law, and develop procedures to limit the time period when attendance changes can be made.

The complete report for the Kingston K-14 School District can be found here.