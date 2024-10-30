Annual Hunger Is Scary Fundraiser a Major Success, Amplifying Efforts to Fight Food Insecurity in Northern Virginia

Danica Roem (Virginia State Senator), Dr. Megan Franco (NOVA-FR Executive Director) and Julia Biggins (NOVA-FR Board President) take a photo together at Hunger Is Scary Northern Virginia Food Rescue's Annual Fundraiser Hunger Is Scary Group Photo Northern Virginia Food Rescue's Annual Fundraiser Hunger Is Scary table decorations

Thank you to Mann-Inc, Connections FRC, and Amazon for making Hunger Is Scary 2024 a success. Together, we’re building a hunger-free Northern Virginia!

The Hunger Is Scary fundraiser is more than just an event — it’s a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish together in the fight against hunger” — Dr. Megan Franco

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) is excited to announce the tremendous success of its annual Hunger Is Scary fundraiser. This event, now a staple in our community’s fight against hunger, is dedicated to raising awareness and support to tackle the pressing issues of food insecurity and limited food access throughout Northern Virginia. With the incredible generosity of our sponsors, community members, and volunteers, NOVA-FR is more empowered than ever to expand its food rescue efforts, connecting surplus food to people in need and moving us closer to a hunger-free region.This year’s Hunger Is Scary fundraiser was our most impactful yet, uniting local businesses, donors, and advocates in the shared mission to end food insecurity. Through contributions from our supporters, we raised a significant amount, allowing NOVA-FR to ramp up its food rescue and distribution initiatives. We are especially grateful for the support of our key sponsors — Mann-In, Inc Connections Family Resource Center , and Amazon Web Services — whose partnership and commitment played a critical role in the event’s success. Their shared dedication to improving food access in Northern Virginia has been instrumental in helping us move the needle on food insecurity in our community."The Hunger Is Scary fundraiser is more than just an event — it’s a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish together in the fight against hunger," said Dr. Megan Franco, Executive Director of NOVA-FR. "Food insecurity remains a serious issue here in Northern Virginia, but with the support of our donors and sponsors , we’re making real strides toward ensuring that everyone in our region has reliable access to nutritious food."The funds raised at Hunger Is Scary will directly support NOVA-FR’s mission to rescue surplus food from local grocery stores, farms, restaurants, and other food providers. These efforts are crucial for reducing food waste and making sure that perfectly good food doesn’t end up in landfills but is instead redistributed to local nonprofits, food pantries, shelters, and community organizations that serve individuals and families facing food insecurity. By improving food access through these partnerships, NOVA-FR is helping to build a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable food system across the region.As an annual fundraiser, Hunger Is Scary continues to grow, each year raising more funds, awareness, and community support in the fight against hunger. This year’s success not only enables us to enhance our food rescue operations but also allows us to expand our volunteer network and delivery capabilities. This will help us reach more underserved communities and extend our impact across Northern Virginia. With the support of the community, NOVA-FR will be able to rescue and redistribute even more food in the year ahead, providing much-needed resources to families struggling with food insecurity.Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) is a nonprofit organization committed to combating food insecurity through food rescue, ensuring that surplus food reaches those in need instead of going to waste. By connecting food businesses, community organizations, and volunteers, NOVA-FR is building a network that increases food access for vulnerable populations and fosters a compassionate, sustainable approach to hunger relief.For more information about NOVA-FR, or to find out how you can volunteer or donate, please visit nova-fr.org

