Minister Poklukar and Italy discuss the migration and security situation in the region in Brdo pri Kranju

SLOVENIA, October 29 - Today's talks were part of the continued constructive cooperation between the Slovenian and Italian Ministries of the Interior. 'In the bilateral talks in June this year, myself and the Italian Minister of the Interior confirmed that cooperation between the Ministries and the police forces of both countries has been very successful and agreed to strengthen cooperation in specific areas of policing. It is important that we stick to our agreements and continue to address the migration and security situation in the Western Balkans region on an ongoing basis, also in a constructive format together with Croatia. Given the current migration and security challenges, which ultimately affect the entire EU, it is important that we address them with mutual understanding and seek common solutions,' said Minister Poklukar in his opening remarks.

In June this year, Slovenia and Italy decided to extend temporary border controls at internal borders for six months to ensure public order and security. 'It is positive that despite the temporary reintroduction of internal border controls the implementation of mixed patrols aimed at preventing cross-border crime and detecting unauthorised crossings of the state border continues uninterrupted and that the police continue to regularly exchange operational and statistical information on the problems at the common border,' Minister Poklukar emphasised. Both countries are constantly looking for alternative measures to replace internal controls. A renewed decision on the abolition or extension of controls will need to be taken soon, taking into account both the conflict in the Middle East and the developments in other countries of origin.

'Recognising that we can only be successful in addressing the challenges if we work together, the Ministers agreed on several previous occasions to approach the issue in cooperation with our partners in the Western Balkans and through activities along the entire migration route. To this end, trilateral cooperation between Italy, Slovenia and Croatia has been further strengthened over the past year. In each of our meetings, as well as other occasions, we called for early conclusion of the status agreement between the European Coast and Border Agency (Frontex) and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will be a contribution for the entire region. We are pleased that the agreement is ready and practically only awaiting signature,' the Minister pointed out.

Slovenia has hosted several regional videoconference meetings of senior police representatives from the Western Balkans and our neighbouring countries to provide a regular overview of the migration and security situation in the region, as well as exchange information and good practices. In February this year, the Police Chiefs of Croatia, Italy and Slovenia signed a joint letter of intent outlining the operational activities along the route. 'We are proud to present the progress we have made since February in the framework of the letter of intent of our Police Chiefs,' Poklukar said. The proposed activities thus take into account the common interest in the fight against migrant smuggling and irregular migration and the conclusions of our trilateral meetings. They also follow the European Commission's November 2023 Recommendations on Member States' cooperation in ensuring internal security. Recently, all three countries have also successfully appointed national contact points that will be available at all times for timely exchange of operational information between police forces. 'One activity that I hope will soon be put into practice are the trilateral police patrols at the external border, all the operational details of which are already being coordinated,' the Minister said

The Ministers agreed that enhanced cooperation between police authorities at bilateral, regional and international level is crucial for effective and timely response to the activities of criminal groups, including those involved in migrant smuggling. 'Slovenia and Italy emphasise the importance of rapid exchange of information, which contributes to disrupting such criminal groups,' they concluded.