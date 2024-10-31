SMB.co Secures Funding to Make Small Business Transitions Easier and More Accessible

SMB.co closes $1M pre-seed round led by Collide Capital and Fireroad Ventures to simplify small business transactions.

SMB.co is creating a category of its own, combining the latest technology with a human-centric approach to small business transactions.” — Aaron Samuels, Founder & Managing Partner at Collide Capital

CINCINNATI , OH, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMB.co , the modern platform redefining the way small businesses buy, sell, and grow, proudly announces the closing of its pre-seed funding round led by Collide Capital , with participation from Fireroad Ventures . This funding marks a major step forward in SMB.co’s mission to make small business ownership accessible to everyone, empowering millions of entrepreneurs to build thriving companies and leave lasting legacies in their communities.At the heart of SMB.co is a commitment to ensuring that small businesses don’t fail for lack of support. With a transparent, data-driven marketplace, SMB.co connects owners, buyers, and brokers with the right tools to make seamless, purposeful transitions. This latest investment will accelerate the platform’s growth, equipping the small business ecosystem with the resources to succeed through every stage of their journey."The process of buying and selling a small business is notoriously complex and opaque,” said Joe Brown, CEO of SMB.co. “We’re reimagining those transactions from valuation to exit so the small businesses that characterize every community transition their local legacies to capable buyers. This round will accelerate our progress bringing both owners and buyers onto the marketplace."Collide Capital, known for investing in diverse, high-impact ventures, sees great promise in SMB.co’s approach. "SMB.co is creating a category of its own, combining the latest technology with a human-centric approach to small business transactions," said Aaron Samuels, Founder & Managing Partner at Collide Capital. "Their focus on value creation, transparency, and owner growth before exit makes them a true game-changer in the space."SMB.co draws inspiration from platforms like Zillow but reimagines it for small business ownership, acquisition, and growth. They provide data-driven valuations, equipping owners with insights to grow before selling while offering buyers trusted information to make confident decisions. SMB.co fosters a collaborative ecosystem to ensure smooth transitions that preserve business legacies."SMB.co's team history building technology for small businesses and the looming 'silver tsunami' are the combination of team, market conditions, and alignment with our platform thesis we look for in pre-seed investments,” said Tim Metzner, CEO at Fireroad Ventures. “We are enthusiastic about the future of SMB.co and happy to be alongside the Collide team supporting Joe, Mike, and Brit."“We’re excited to partner with Collide Capital and Fireroad Ventures to fuel the next phase of SMB.co’s growth," continued Brown. "This investment enables us to rapidly enhance our technology, expand partnerships, and grow our marketplace. With Collide’s support, we’re building a platform where small business ownership is less complex and more accessible for all.”About SMB.co:SMB.co is a modern small business marketplace transforming how small businesses buy, sell, and grow. With a focus on transparency, legacy building, and seamless transitions, SMB.co connects business owners, buyers, brokers, and partners through innovative tools and collaborative networks.About Collide Capital:Collide Capital believes that great founders are intersectional in nature and will demand that their investors be equivalently so. The firm is led by Aaron Samuels and Brian Hollins, two Black GPs from the founding teams of AfroTech and BLCK VC, and who have institutional training from Goldman Sachs, Bain & Co, Harvard Business School, and Stanford Graduate School of Business. Collide Capital Fund 1 is a $66M vehicle that is anchored by the University of California Endowment and is the first emerging VC fund to be simultaneously backed by Amazon, Alphabet, and Bank of America. To date, Collide Capital has made over 50 investments, of which 80%+ are led by Black, Latinx, or Female Founders.About Fireroad Ventures:Fireroad Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm led by serial entrepreneurs based in Cincinnati, OH. Along with equity investments, Fireroad Ventures offers unique support for holistic founder flourishing to their portfolio companies and a platform uniquely designed to add out-sized value to SMB-focused tech founders.

