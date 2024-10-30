Maryland Ag Commission Committee Meeting Notice

October 30, 2024 The Maryland Ag Commission Committee will hold a meeting on November 12th from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The main focus will be on Agricultural Literacy and Education. This meeting will be hybrid, with an in-person component at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. For online login information or further questions, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

